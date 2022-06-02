Two 14-year-old boys allegedly take over PA system on MBTA Orange Line train and then assault a passenger, officials say

Transit Police officers responded to the Green Street MBTA station at approximately 9:54 a.m. for a report of youths using “vulgar, offensive and sexually charged language” on the train’s PA system, a police statement said. A woman told the officers that while traveling on between Jackson Square and Stony Brook two juvenile males started making “vulgar announcements” over the PA system, and when the train arrived at Green Street Station, a passenger on the train yelled at them and said, “You need to be in school!”

Two teenagers were taken into custody by MBTA Transit Police Wednesday after they allegedly broke into the driver’s cab of an Orange Line train, took over the public address system, and then assaulted a female passenger on the train, authorities said

The woman said she was then struck in the back of the head by the juveniles, who also made sexual comments about her.

Transit Police said the officers approached the two teens and “despite their best efforts could not obtain any form of cooperation from them,” according to a posting on tpdnews411.com. The two 14-year-old boys were placed into custody and taken to Transit Police headquarters and their legal guardians were contacted. Transit Police will seek to charge them with assault and battery and trespassing, authorities said.

This isn’t the first time that teenagers have illegally accessed the public address system on an subway train. A similar incident was reported last Wednesday on a Red Line train when passengers started hearing shouts coming over the PA system.

“We’ve had some unfortunate incidents in which youths have broken into the cab in the middle of the train set (that’s where they gain access to the microphone for the P.A. system),” T spokesman Joe Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail to the Globe last Thursday.

Pesaturo noted that in all of these situations, the trespassers did not have any ability to drive the train or take control of it.

“There is nothing they can do in the middle cab except use the microphone,” Pesaturo told the Globe. “The functional elements of train operation are all limited to the front cab in the train’s first car. No one but the train operator has control over the movement of the train.”

He said MBTA Transit Police and the T’s Subway Operations unit are searching for ways to “reduce these incidents of youths breaking into the cabs in the middle of the trains.”





