UMass Amherst chancellor to step down in summer 2023

Since Subbaswamy became chancellor in July 2012, the state’s flagship university has improved graduation rates, attracted a more diverse student population, and conducted research that has real-world effects, according to a statement from the university.

Kumble Subbaswamy announced Thursday that he would step down as chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Amherst at the end of June 2023, after more than a decade leading the institution.

The most recent US News & World Report Colleges Guide ranks UMass Amherst as tied for 26th among 209 public universities in the nation, up from number 52 in 2010, according to the statement.

Advertisement

“I will forever treasure the support and friendship of the faculty, staff, students and alumni whom I’ve come to know over the past decade and am grateful for all that we have accomplished together,” Subbaswamy said in the statement. “By channeling our revolutionary spirit, we have become one of the fastest rising top-tier public research universities in the country and I am confident that, in its next chapter, the University of Massachusetts Amherst will soar even higher.”

Subbaswamy said he will spend his final year as chancellor “focused on fulfilling our mission as the flagship campus of the commonwealth.”

“Together, we will work on significant university efforts, such as expanding flexible learning; advancing our Carbon Zero, renewable energy plans; addressing campus issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion; and preparing for our new fundraising campaign,” he said in the statement.

UMass Amherst enrolls more first-year students from Massachusetts than the state’s top eight private universities combined, and its first-year undergraduate applications have grown by 30 percent over the past decade, according to the statement. About 37 percent of the class that began their studies last fall is made up of students of color, compared to 21 percent a decade ago, the university said.

Advertisement

Martin Meehan, president of the state university system, praised Subbaswamy’s leadership, calling it “truly extraordinary by any measure.”

“The university has grown in impact and national stature under his skillful guidance, while he has always remained focused on student success,” Meehan said in the statement. “That was never more evident than during the last two years of unprecedented challenge and change. It has been an honor to call Swamy a friend and colleague.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.