What the candidates for state treasurer think of Providence’s $515 million pension bond

The proposal also requires legislative approval: The House passed it on Wednesday, and the Senate appears likely to give the bond its blessing, too.

On June 7, voters will be asked to let the city borrow $515 million through a pension obligation bond and deposit that money in the city’s underfunded retirement account for municipal workers. Only registered voters who live in Providence can vote.

You can learn more about the proposal here, but I thought it would be a good idea to hear from the candidates running for state treasurer on whether they support the bond.

James Diossa (D): As the former mayor of Central Falls, I know firsthand the impact that a failed pension system can have on each of our cities and towns. During my time as mayor, we were able to pull Central Falls out of a bankruptcy that was fueled by an underfunded and mismanaged pension system. I support the proposed Providence pension obligation bond with safeguards in place, to protect taxpayers.

James Lathrop (R): I am opposed to this action. It is beyond bad. It is horrific. It will set Providence on course to be the second Rhode Island city to seek bankruptcy protection. No one but outside advisors and investment managers will make out from this deal. We cannot have politicians continue to make decisions about issues they have little or any experience with. It is now Providence, but the state will follow if we continue have the same group, with the same message, and the supporters making decisions.

Stefan Pryor (D): As a Providence voter, given the absence of alternative solutions at this time, I will be voting yes. As treasurer, I would work to incorporate into such a measure parameters and conditions that would offer greater protection to the taxpayer and increase the chances of a favorable financial result. I would also assign treasury staff to work with Providence’s mayoral administration on the effective implementation of this measure and on additional sound solutions.

