Following Texas school shooting, ‘heartbreaking’ video on lockdown drills goes viral

In the wake of the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week, a short film on lockdown drills released a few years ago is again going viral.
The clip opens under the premise of an all-staff meeting being held at a school in National City, Calif., with the leader of the gathering sharing that they would be learning about “what to do in the event of an active shooter.”
She notes that a “special guest” will be guiding the team-building exercise, before referring to her as an “expert” on the subject.
In walks a young girl named Kayleigh. And almost immediately the faces on the educators turn from relaxed to strained.
Advertisement
“If there was an active shooter, you would all be dead,” she tells them without hesitation. “When you talk out loud, the shooter can tell where you are, and where you’re hiding.”
The video was created by the student-led March For Our Lives in 2019, with the objective of bringing the reality of the measures youth are taught in public schools “out of the shadows and into the conversation of parents and politicians around the country,” according to its entry for the Shorty Awards.
“Every parent in America needs to watch this,” David Hogg, the founder of March For Our Lives and a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., tweeted on Wednesday.
Senator please watch this video and contact me. I will be in Dallas and want to stop this from being our reality but we need to work together for the safety of our kids.— David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) June 2, 2022
No Republican or Dem wants their kids to be in danger in their school. https://t.co/0FJYLO0gi6
Titled “Generation Lockdown,” the film is eliciting a strong response on social media, with many calling the portrayal of the drills — and the way the girl explains them — both “horrifying” and “painful” to watch.
Kayleigh explains how her classmates practice staying quiet, and offers tips in the case of an active shooter event, such as pushing chairs and tables against the doors, taping a piece of paper on the door window to block the view, and standing, then crouching down on the toilet seat if they find themselves in the bathroom.
Advertisement
“You can’t cry. It gives away your position and your hiding spot,” she says. “If the shooter comes in the room, screaming won’t do anything. You have to try and fight back.”
Photos of students hiding under desks, crying at vigils, and being carried away by first responders intermittently flash throughout.
“Our teacher used to sing a song to make it easy to remember,” Kayleigh continues. “Lockdown, lockdown, let’s all hide. Lock the doors and stay inside. Crouch on down. Don’t make a sound. And don’t cry or you’ll be found.”
Some parents drew comparisons to what their own children have had to endure, while teachers shared the additional steps they take to keep their class safe from potential harm.
This is America, where our leaders who claim to be “pro-life” leave it to children to fend for themselves while they line their pockets.— Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) June 2, 2022
Keeping our children safe should never be subject to partisan politics. https://t.co/NXvFfvOeJp
We’ll, now I have already cried and it’s only 6:30 in the morning. This video is heartbreaking. https://t.co/XoVH1l0CTk— Annie Kidder (@Anniekidder) June 2, 2022
This is so very wrong. The burden falls on the innocent. https://t.co/5nUepbmXkw— Amanda Evans (@evanfins) June 2, 2022
Kids. Should. Not. Need. To. Know. This. https://t.co/IePouz16tc— Steve Rittler (@scrittler) June 2, 2022
Yesterday, my son told me he's had 3 active shooter drills per semester since kindergarten.— christinisamathnerd (@christinmathnrd) June 1, 2022
He's 14.
My son has done this 27 times. I had no idea because he thought it was normal and the schools don't even tell parents as it is normal.
TWENTY SEVEN ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILLS!
June 1, 2022
Everything she said is true. It was suggested to us last year that we bring in canned goods for every kid to have handy to throw at an intruder. My students don’t even have enough food at home, but I should keep canned corn at school for them to throw.— J Ann (@JAnnTeacher) May 31, 2022
I teach high school, & when we train students for lockdowns, I let students know this and suggest they think about which teachers might let them in as they go through the halls during the day.— Jennifer Larson (@Buffyfanlarson) May 31, 2022
And if your school has automatic flush toilets, they can’t hide in the bathrooms.
Watch the full film here:
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.