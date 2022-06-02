Following Texas school shooting, ‘heartbreaking’ video on lockdown drills goes viral

She notes that a “special guest” will be guiding the team-building exercise, before referring to her as an “expert” on the subject.

The clip opens under the premise of an all-staff meeting being held at a school in National City, Calif., with the leader of the gathering sharing that they would be learning about “what to do in the event of an active shooter.”

In the wake of the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week, a short film on lockdown drills released a few years ago is again going viral.

In walks a young girl named Kayleigh. And almost immediately the faces on the educators turn from relaxed to strained.

“If there was an active shooter, you would all be dead,” she tells them without hesitation. “When you talk out loud, the shooter can tell where you are, and where you’re hiding.”

The video was created by the student-led March For Our Lives in 2019, with the objective of bringing the reality of the measures youth are taught in public schools “out of the shadows and into the conversation of parents and politicians around the country,” according to its entry for the Shorty Awards.

“Every parent in America needs to watch this,” David Hogg, the founder of March For Our Lives and a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., tweeted on Wednesday.

Titled “Generation Lockdown,” the film is eliciting a strong response on social media, with many calling the portrayal of the drills — and the way the girl explains them — both “horrifying” and “painful” to watch.

Kayleigh explains how her classmates practice staying quiet, and offers tips in the case of an active shooter event, such as pushing chairs and tables against the doors, taping a piece of paper on the door window to block the view, and standing, then crouching down on the toilet seat if they find themselves in the bathroom.

“You can’t cry. It gives away your position and your hiding spot,” she says. “If the shooter comes in the room, screaming won’t do anything. You have to try and fight back.”

Photos of students hiding under desks, crying at vigils, and being carried away by first responders intermittently flash throughout.

“Our teacher used to sing a song to make it easy to remember,” Kayleigh continues. “Lockdown, lockdown, let’s all hide. Lock the doors and stay inside. Crouch on down. Don’t make a sound. And don’t cry or you’ll be found.”

Some parents drew comparisons to what their own children have had to endure, while teachers shared the additional steps they take to keep their class safe from potential harm.

Watch the full film here:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.