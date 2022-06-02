President Biden to urge Congress to act on guns in prime-time address

President Joe Biden will urge Congress to pass gun control legislation in a prime-time address from the White House on Thursday, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiates a possible agreement following a string of high-profile shootings.

“The president will deliver remarks on the recent tragic mass shootings and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden will speak at 7:30 p.m. in Washington. His remarks come the night after a gunman killed four people at a medical office in Oklahoma, and just over a week after a teenager killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas. On Wednesday, a grand jury also indicted an 18-year-old man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York grocery store last month for a “domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate.”