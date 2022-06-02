Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger

Raffensperger arrived at the courthouse in downtown Atlanta Thursday morning. When a reporter asked how the day would go, Raffensperger replied “hopefully short’' as he walked up the steps.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was summoned to the Fulton County courthouse where the special grand jury has been meeting, according to a subpoena obtained by the Associated Press through an open records request. Other subpoenas seek documents and testimony from five other people in his office.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s top elections official was expected to appear Thursday before a special grand jury investigating whether former president Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state.

Trump directed his ire at his fellow Republican after Raffensperger refused to bend to pressure to overturn the votes that gave Democrat Joe Biden a narrow presidential election victory in Georgia. Raffensperger defeated a Trump-endorsed challenger in last month’s Republican primary.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her investigation includes looking into a January 2021 phone call in which Trump pushed Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed for him to win Georgia. Trump has said his call with Raffensperger was “perfect” and that he did nothing wrong.

White House will pay interns for the first time

WASHINGTON — The White House announced Thursday that it will launch a paid internship program for the first time in its history, part of an effort to remove barriers for applicants from diverse backgrounds.

‘’Too often, unpaid federal internships have been a barrier to hard-working and talented students and professionals, preventing them from contributing their talents and skills to the country and holding them back from federal career advancement opportunities,’’ the White House said in a statement.

The White House internship program had been on hold through President Biden’s term because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first intern session of the Biden administration will start in the fall, and prospective interns can begin submitting their applications Monday, according to a White House website about the internship program.

The deadline to apply for the fall session is June 24. Those who are selected for the fall program will be notified in August. Interns will be paid $750 per week but must arrange for their own housing and relocation, the White House said.

‘’This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers,’’ the White House said, ‘’and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House — and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government — reflect the diversity of America.’’

Unpaid internships have come under scrutiny in recent years, criticized as opportunities that only those from more privileged backgrounds can afford to take, particularly in expensive cities like New York or Washington.

In 2019, a congressional committee signed off on a program that would allow Capitol Hill interns to be paid a maximum of $1,800 a month for each intern.

Paying congressional interns used to be common practice — Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, had a paid internship on Capitol Hill in 1969 — but it turned into an office-by-office decision when funds were cut for deficit reduction. A 2017 survey by the nonprofit Pay Our Interns showed that more than 90 percent of House offices did not pay interns, while in the Senate, 51 percent of GOP offices and 31 percent of Democratic ones paid their interns.

Amazon is obstructing tornado probe, lawmakers say in letter

Amazon is obstructing a congressional investigation of a deadly December tornado by failing to provide documents about emergency preparedness and communications with workers during the storm, according to a letter from US lawmakers.

The House Oversight Committee in March asked Amazon to share details about its labor practices by April 14 after the tornado ripped through a warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill., killing six workers. The panel also requested information regarding conditions at Amazon facilities during extreme weather events in Florida, California, Alabama, and New York as far back as 2017, which it said could influence legislation to strengthen worker protections during hazardous weather.

Amazon has failed to provide any key records for the investigation, according to the letter dated June 1 and signed by Representative Carolyn Maloney, the committee chair and a New York Democrat, and fellow Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri.

Michigan courts have rejected legal challenges from three of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor who were disqualified last month from the ballot because of invalid signatures on their nominating petitions, upending the race with two months to go until the Aug. 2 primary.

The Michigan Court of Appeals on Wednesday unanimously rejected a legal challenge from businessman Perry Johnson and later that night denied a motion to intervene from businessman Michael Markey. On Thursday, the Michigan Court of Claims also denied an appeal from former Detroit police chief James Craig, who had previously been considered a leading contender for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

All three have vowed to take their cases to the Michigan Supreme Court.

‘’The voters should be deciding who their candidates are, not an unelected board of government bureaucrats,’’ Craig said in a statement Thursday. ‘’Rest assured, we will be appealing this questionable decision to a higher court. Our fight is not over.’’

In a May 23 report, the Michigan elections bureau found that five GOP candidates for the gubernatorial nomination were ineligible to appear on the primary ballot because they had submitted thousands of invalid signatures on their nominating petitions. State investigators identified 36 people who circulated petitions for their campaigns ‘’who submitted fraudulent petition sheets consisting entirely of invalid signatures,’’ the bureau said.

Democrats criticized the findings as ‘’proof . . . of a massive forgery scheme,’’ while the campaigns for Johnson and Craig cast themselves as victims of signature gatherers who had circulated their petitions fraudulently without their knowledge.

For five of the 10 GOP candidates, the fraudulent petition sheets meant they fell below the threshold of 15,000 valid signatures required to appear on the ballot. Those deemed ineligible included Johnson, Craig, Markey, Donna Brandenburg, and Michael Brown, who immediately withdrew from the governor’s race.

