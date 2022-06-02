Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official was expected to appear Thursday before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was summoned to the Fulton County courthouse where the special grand jury has been meeting, according to a subpoena obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request. Other subpoenas seek documents and testimony from five other people in his office.

Raffensperger arrived at the courthouse in downtown Atlanta Thursday morning. When a reporter asked how the day would go, Raffensperger replied “hopefully short" as he walked up the steps.