Grappling with a shaky sense of security in America

“I can’t imagine sending my child to school anywhere in the US,” she said. “I’d have to homeschool my kids if I moved back.”

“I can’t imagine raising a child in a war zone,” I said as we spoke via WhatsApp while I weeded my garden here in Massachusetts. “You’re very brave.”

When our daughter moved to Israel last year with her husband, my first thought was that I hated having her so far away. My second was that I hoped she’d never get caught up in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, especially now that she’s pregnant.

We had been talking about the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Of course she was right. How has it come to this, that we have to worry about our youngest children being gunned down at school?

Advertisement

“She’s being ridiculous,” my husband said when I told him about the conversation. “The odds are completely against your child dying in a school shooting if you look at the statistics.”

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

How does that make it better? How does looking at the statistics make it possible for any parent — or any of us, for that matter — to live with the fact that since 2013 rates of death from firearms among children and teens have been skyrocketing? Middle- and high school-age children are now more likely to die from firearm injuries in the United States than from any other single cause. For kids under age 9, more than half of those firearm-related deaths are homicides.

The gun lobby seems so all-powerful that we suffer from a sense of hopelessness. What can we do? We live in a country that’s madly in love with the Second Amendment, which some interpret as giving us the right not only to bear arms but to bear assault rifles at school.

Advertisement

“My daughter just told me three of the kids in her dorm have ARs,” a friend confided recently after sending her child back to college in Key West.

“What’s an AR?” I asked, then realized. “Oh.”

My friend shrugged. “Yes, well. Florida.”

As if that’s explanation enough.

And maybe it is, if you live in a red state. Even my own mother was packing for a while, carrying a pistol in her purse when she lived in Florida. She gave up the gun when she moved back to Massachusetts.

I don’t expect anything smart or wonderful to come of our elected officials discussing gun control after the Uvalde shooting. They will never, as New Zealand boldly did after the 2019 mass shooting in Christchurch, ban semiautomatic weapons. Nor do they seem inclined to pass even commonsense laws like raising the legal age of buying a gun to 21, making and enforcing stricter gun and ammunition storage laws, or enacting laws to ensure stricter background checks on anyone purchasing a firearm.

So what can we do? How do we keep our children safe? It feels as if all options are on the table now, except the obvious.

Holly Robinson is a novelist and ghostwriter. Follower her on Twitter @hollyrob1.