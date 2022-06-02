On guns, history shows that progress is hard but not impossible — and that cumulative changes matter

Start with this anecdote from 1993, the year the Brady Act finally passed, establishing the background-check system that has prevented more than 4 million prohibited purchasers from buying guns from federally licensed dealers — but not, in 36 states , from private dealers at gun shows or elsewhere.

Thus I found myself reading about the gun-safety debates of 1968 and 1993, years when foundational pieces of firearms legislation passed. Those two periods offer diverting vignettes, echoes of the contemporary clash over guns — and a window into a time when the US Senate could still find a way to function.

It was a traipse through the past in pursuit of perspective on the long struggle for better gun laws.

Then-Senate minority leader Robert Dole, Republican of Kansas, had led a GOP filibuster against the bill but dropped it after Democrats agreed to sunset waiting periods for gun purchases once the new background-check system was up and working.

But as the Boston Globe reported:

“The . . . compromise on the Brady bill seemed endangered at the penultimate moment when Sen. Joseph Biden, a Democrat from Delaware who chairs the Judiciary Committee, appeared to lose his temper with the Republicans and brusquely informed his colleagues that he would drop the GOP’s hard-won compromise when he represented the Senate in negotiations with the House. That brought Dole to his feet with a scowl on his face and a promise that the GOP would revive its filibuster if the Democrats didn’t negotiate in good faith. [Senate majority leader George] Mitchell hastily stepped in and, standing between the two glaring senators, spoke of the bill’s importance and gave a short history lesson of its origins, allowing tempers to cool.”

Or this episode from the time of the 1968 debate, which came after the April 4 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and the June 5 killing of Robert F. Kennedy. President Lyndon Johnson wanted a registration system for gun owners, but Southern and Western senators were adamantly opposed. One such opponent was Senator James Eastland, Democrat (and diehard segregationist) of Mississippi, whose goal it was to kill the entire bill.

Eastland cleaved to that resolve despite having had his life threatened by a gun-wielding hijacker just days before the Senate began its consideration of the bill. A distraught Missouri man had pointed a .45 caliber pistol at Eastland as the senator made his way toward an airplane bathroom, telling him to sit down or be killed. The hijacker then demanded that the plane fly to Cuba. After a flight-crew member talked him into surrendering, he was ruled incompetent to stand trial and committed to a psychiatric institution.

Eastland didn’t see the gun as the problem, but instead used the incident to go after one of his regular targets.

“It’s all the Supreme Court’s affair,” he proclaimed after the plane landed. “They make it possible for criminals to run wild.”

The mid-September vote on the bill debate marked Senator Edward Kennedy’s first time back in the Senate since his brother Robert’s assassination.

“Senator Kennedy remained silent in his back-row seat, his chin in his hand, as the licensing and registration controls he and his brother had advocated went down to repeated defeats at the hands of a coalition of Western and Southern senators,” reported The New York Times.

In both instances, there was either a filibuster or talk of a filibuster, in 1968 by Strom Thurmond, Republican of South Carolina, in 1993 by Dole. Both times, however, deals were struck allowing the legislation to move forward.

Although the filibuster was a bargaining tool, unlike today, a filibuster-ending supermajority — currently 60 votes — wasn’t required on virtually every controversial issue the Senate considered. That has largely been a development during Mitch McConnell’s time as a Senate Republican leader. According to an April 2021 report by the Brennan Center for Justice, there had then been some 2,000 real or virtual filibusters since 1917, about half of which “have been in just the last 12 years.”

In both debates, but particularly in 1968, there was disappointment on the left that more hadn’t been achieved. Still, the 1968 law required that importers, manufacturers, and commercial dealers of firearms must be federally licensed (and meet certain requirements), and it decreed that firearms couldn’t be sold to fugitives, felons, those facing criminal charges, subjects of restraining orders, unlawful users of controlled substances, and people who had been involuntarily institutionalized or adjudicated as “a mental defective,” among others. The 1993 law established the background check system that added a broader lever to enforcement of those prohibitions. Since 1998, it has resulted in the denial of sales to more than 1.5 million people on the prohibited list.

Despite deep divisions, the Senate managed to take important actions in decades past. The question is whether it has become too broken and too beholden, too paralyzed and too partisan, to rise to today’s challenge.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.