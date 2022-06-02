The power of five robed Supreme Court justices

But now it seems that the court has met its match. It’s not outside forces that have halted the high court’s workflow. The politically fueled chaotic dysfunction well known to Washington’s other institutions has seeped deeply into the court’s marbled halls, and the court doesn’t seem to be handling it very well. It’s a sign that the institution is in big trouble.

There was a time when almost nothing could stop the work of the US Supreme Court, not even natural disasters like blizzards or hurricanes .

Usually, May is one of the busiest opinion months of the year. Arguments wrap up by April, meaning that until the term concludes, just before Independence Day, the justices and their staff are almost entirely focused on drafting, circulating, finalizing, and issuing opinions in the cases that remain on the docket. The usual result is a steady stream of rulings — including those in the most high-stakes cases of the term — from May until the end of June or early July.

But the court hasn’t issued an opinion since May 23, nearly two weeks ago. It handed down only five decisions in merits cases during the entire month of May. More than half of the term’s argued cases have yet to be decided, including those that could gut privacy rights, expand Second Amendment and religious rights, and curtail environmental protections and access to voting. That means that over the next few weeks, the justices will have to issue rulings at a breakneck pace to meet its targeted term deadline of July 1.

There is no official explanation for the high court holdup, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure it out. The unprecedented leak of a draft opinion that would not just overturn Roe v. Wade but dance on its grave prompted such furious outcry and protest that nonscalable barriers were erected around the courthouse, and security for the justices was boosted.

But there is also turmoil within. An unprecedented leak investigation of the justices’ law clerks — upon whom justices rely heavily in order to draft and issue opinions — is underway. According to CNN, some clerks have been so alarmed by requests for cell phone records and to sign affidavits that they are consulting outside counsel. That is quite a workplace distraction for those tasked with helping guide the rulings that shape American lives.

Then there is the fact that the justices themselves don’t trust each other. That’s not speculation — some have openly admitted it.

“You begin to look over your shoulder. It’s like kind of an infidelity, that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it,” Justice Clarence Thomas said of the leaked opinion draft at an event last month. “And we never had that before . . . We actually trusted — we might have been a dysfunctional family, but we were a family.”

Thomas’s lament about how the court wasn’t the same “fabulous court” the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist led was a stunning tacit swipe at current Chief Justice John Roberts.

Among the nation’s highest-ranking jurists, such workplace dysfunction can be devastating — particularly when consensus-building at the court is so important, not only to the effective functioning of government but also for our society and democracy.

“I do think the leak has chilled some discussion back and forth” between the justices, said Jonathan Adler, a professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law and a legal commentator.

“There is a benefit, a value, in deliberation,” Adler said. “When people exchange views, they consider alternative perspectives and they may recognize what they thought was the case might not be the case. They overcome their ideological blinders, and we get better decision-making. But if they don’t trust each other, that compromises deliberation [and] they go back to their ideological bunkers.”

That seems clear from reporting, seemingly based on subsequent leaks from the court, that the five-justice majority support for the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito obliterating Roe remains intact. This is despite clear efforts by Roberts to garner support for a more moderate approach of leaving Roe intact while ending the viability standard it established. But Roberts, known for his attention to the court’s institutional standing and ability to build consensus in landmark cases like the one upholding the constitutionality of Obamacare, seems to have lost his influence.

What was once the most reliable government institution in Washington seems to be imploding under the weight of its own division. The result will be more polarization, more bitterly divided rulings that — if the current conservative majority’s vice grip holds — will mean the overturning of Roe will be just the beginning of a sharp rightward shift in rulings that reflect not the consensus of the nation but the power of five robed individuals who no longer feel answerable to anyone — not even their fellow justices.