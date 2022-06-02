Taiwan lauds Biden in reaffirming US support

Re “Biden takes the ‘ambiguity’ out of defending Taiwan” (Editorial, May 25): The people and government of Taiwan deeply appreciate President Biden and his administration for reaffirming the rock-solid commitment by the United States to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

China has never been and will never be a responsible stakeholder in the international community. The fact that China conducted a joint aerial patrol of bombers with Russia on May 24 over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the Western Pacific as President Biden visited the region not only shows its support for Russia, despite the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, but also demonstrates that China will not hesitate to use force against any country standing in its way to achieve dominance in the Asia-Pacific region.