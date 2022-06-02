50th Boston Shootout scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Quincy YMCA

The Boston Amateur Basketball Club (BABC) will host the 50th Boston Shootout Saturday and Sunday at the Quincy YMCA.

The Boston Shootout originated in 1972 as a national tournament pitting the best high school basketball players from the Boston area against the top players from other cities throughout the country. It ran in its original form until 1999, when the Roxbury Boys & Girls Club stop sponsoring the event due to funding concerns.

That is when BABC director Leo Papile, former head scout for the Boston Celtics, stepped in to sponsor the event.