50th Boston Shootout scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Quincy YMCA

The Boston Amateur Basketball Club (BABC) will host the 50th Boston Shootout Saturday and Sunday at the Quincy YMCA.
The Boston Shootout originated in 1972 as a national tournament pitting the best high school basketball players from the Boston area against the top players from other cities throughout the country. It ran in its original form until 1999, when the Roxbury Boys & Girls Club stop sponsoring the event due to funding concerns.
That is when BABC director Leo Papile, former head scout for the Boston Celtics, stepped in to sponsor the event.
The 50th Shootout features 11 top AAU teams from New England across three age divisions. The 16U final slated for 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Quincy Y (79 Coddington Street) following the 15U final at 1:45 p.m.
Here is the tournament schedule
Saturday’s games:
BABC vs. ME Blackbear North (15U), 9 a.m.
RI Elite vs. Team New England (15U), 10:10 a.m.
New Haven Heat vs. Team New England (16U), 11:20 a.m.
BABC vs. RI Elite (17U), 12:30 p.m.
RI Elite vs. ME Blackbear North (16U), 1:40 p.m.
BABC vs. Loser of 16U Game 1, 2:50 p.m.
RI Elite vs. ME Blackbear North (17U), 4 p.m.
Albany City Rocks vs. Loser 16U Game 2, 5:10 p.m.
BABC vs. ME Blackbear North (17U), 6:20 p.m.
Albany City Rocks vs. Winner 15U Game 1, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s games:
15U Consolation Game 9 a.m.
BABC vs. Winner 16U Game 1, 10:10 a.m.
15U Consolation Game , 11:20 a.m.
Albany City Rocks vs. Winner 16U Game 2, 12:30 p.m.
15U Final, 1:45 p.m.
16U Final, 3 p.m.