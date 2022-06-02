Al Horford of the Celtics waited a long time to play in his first NBA Finals

Horford, who turns 36 on Friday, was unsure if he’d ever reach this point. He left the Celtics in 2019 to sign with the 76ers, then had his playing time reduced near the end of his first year before Boston defeated Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.

“ It feels great to be here,” he said. “Just still soaking everything in, being here in San Francisco, being in the Finals. It’s something that’s exciting.”

SAN FRANCISCO — Celtics forward Al Horford appeared in his 142nd playoff game on Thursday night. But it was his first Finals appearance. No player has ever been in as many playoff games without reaching this point before, and Horford was certainly not taking the opportunity for granted.

Advertisement

Horford was traded to the Thunder after that season in a salary-clearing move. After being shut down midway through that year so Oklahoma City could focus on the development of its younger players, Horford ended up back in Boston, as the Celtics looked to shed Kemba Walker’s contract.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“Once the trade happened here and everything, I texted with Jayson [Tatum] a few times. I told him that I was looking forward for us to being in these positions this coming season,” Horford said. “I really believed that. When I shared that with him, I looked at our group, I saw the potential there.

“I already played with these guys before; I know what they’re about. I just knew that if we got it together we were going to have an opportunity; we were going to have a chance. It’s something that I believed from the beginning … I’m really, really happy, really grateful to be at this point with this group.”

Williams good to go

Celtics center Robert Williams, who hobbled through Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday and had been listed as questionable for Game 1 against Golden State because of knee soreness, was cleared to play.

Advertisement

“What we’ve done is manage him well, keep him around the 20-minute mark and rotated other guys around that,” coach Ime Udoka said. “And it’s worked for us so far. But if need be, he’s on no minute restriction at all.”

The Warriors welcomed back injured guard Gary Payton II (elbow), forward Andre Iguodala (neck), and forward Otto Porter (foot). Payton had been sidelined since early May after suffering a fractured elbow.

“We did a little bit of scrimmaging [Wednesday], and all three guys felt good this morning,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We’ll see how it plays out … But it’s great to have all three guys back, and I think all three can contribute, for sure.”

Tatum never lost faith

Tatum has been one of the key cogs for the Celtics since his rookie year in 2017-18. But last year was the first time he entered a season as the team’s clear star and leader.

Then the Celtics went 36-36 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. And at the start of this season, it was even worse, with Boston’s record dipping below .500 and the team stuck in 11th place in the Eastern Conference as late as January.

Tatum acknowledged that it all made him wonder whether he was fully prepared for this demanding post.

“I’ll be honest, for myself, there have been times where I questioned, ‘Am I the right person to kind of lead a group like this?’ ” he said. “You know, never, like, doubted myself, but just moments after some of those losses and the tougher parts of the season. That’s human nature to kind of question yourself and things like that. But just always stick to what you believe in and trust in the work that you’ve put in. You know it can’t rain forever.”

Advertisement

The clouds eventually cleared, of course. Tatum was selected as an All-Star for the third year in a row, was at the center of Boston’s ascension to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, was named first-team All-NBA, and has now guided his team to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

When the Celtics were struggling, there were also questions about whether Tatum and forward Jaylen Brown were a good long-term pairing for this franchise. Tatum said he was glad to push that narrative aside, too.

“I honestly believe just two young, extremely competitive guys that just really want to win at all costs,” he said. “So I think obviously that made us closer in the sense of we just wanted to figure it out. Not necessarily prove people wrong, but just prove that we can win and put ourselves in a position to do that.

“And it was tough, right? Certain times, we were three games under .500 and 11-seed, and I’m sure not many people thought we would have gotten to this point. But there was always a sense of belief between us and the group that we were capable of figuring it out.”

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.