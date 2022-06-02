Bruins sign forward Joona Koppanen to one-year, two-way deal

Joona Koppanen, one of the forwards angling to move up in the Bruins organization, will get a chance to prove his AHL breakout year has him on an NHL track.
On Thursday, the 24-year-old Finn signed a one-year, two-way deal at a league-minimum cap hit of $750,000. Koppanen was a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.
Koppanen, drafted in the fifth round (135th overall) in 2016, has yet to play in the NHL, spending most of his five North American pro seasons in Providence. Last year was the first of those years the left-shot forward played exclusively with the P-Bruins, and it went swimmingly.
A strong defensive forward with great size (6 feet 5 inches, 192 pounds), Koppanen put up his best offensive season to date: 11 goals and 30 points in 62 games. He finished the season as the club’s third-line center.
That boosted his AHL career totals to 27 goals and 58 points in 181 games.
Koppanen arrived here in the spring of 2018 for a 10-game stint with Providence, then spent most of the next two seasons in the AHL, with short spells in the ECHL. His COVID-impacted 2020-21 season saw him start in Finland and finish in Providence.
He will have a chance to compete for a depth role in varsity training camp, which begins in mid-September.
