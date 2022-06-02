Bruins sign forward Joona Koppanen to one-year, two-way deal

Joona Koppanen, one of the forwards angling to move up in the Bruins organization, will get a chance to prove his AHL breakout year has him on an NHL track.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old Finn signed a one-year, two-way deal at a league-minimum cap hit of $750,000. Koppanen was a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Koppanen, drafted in the fifth round (135th overall) in 2016, has yet to play in the NHL, spending most of his five North American pro seasons in Providence. Last year was the first of those years the left-shot forward played exclusively with the P-Bruins, and it went swimmingly.