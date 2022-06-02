Bryan Mata set to start rehab assignment with Single-A Salem

Righthander Bryan Mata is on the move.

Nearly 16 months removed from Tommy John surgery, the Red Sox prospect has left Fort Myers to start a rehab assignment with Single-A Salem. The assignment represents the beginning of an anticipated ascent back through the Red Sox system that should bring Mata to Triple-A Worcester – or perhaps even the big leagues – by season’s end.

Mata, 23, pitched in three extended spring training games. He showed elite velocity in his first outing in Fort Myers – topping out at 101 in two innings – before working at “just” 99 mph in his second outing and 98 in his third.