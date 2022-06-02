Capped by a championship-caliber Celtics comeback, this was everything an NBA Finals game should be

When it was over Thursday night, the Celtics were 120-108 winners in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at San Francisco and dreams of a championship feel very real.

The Celtics trailed the estimable Warriors by 15 points late in the third quarter, only to roar back in the fourth on the strength of their NBA-best defense and the shooting of veterans Al Horford and Derrick White.

Most everything was stacked against the Celts in this one. The Warriors were 9-0 at home in these playoffs, and had a full week of rest while the Celtics were staggering through their seven-game rock fight with Miami. The Warriors have been in the Finals in six of the last eight Junes, winning three championships. Steph Curry lit up the night with 21 first-quarter points.

All of that meant nothing when the Celtics went into lockdown defense mode and rode the shooting of Horford and White to an 11-point lead with two minutes left. On a night when Jayson Tatum struggled, the Celts went to something that never fails: defense.

And in the spirit of Bill Russell, KC Jones, Tom Sanders and Dennis Johnson, the Celtics pulled through to win one of the greatest Finals victories in the storied history of this franchise.

It was the first Finals game played at the three-year-old Chase Center. In the early years of this Warrior Dynasty, the Dubs played all their home games at the ancient, gray, concrete palace formerly known as the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. It was a gym Larry Bird never particularly liked and also served as the rookie home of young Robert Parish in 1976. If you want a good look at the old Coliseum, find a way to watch “Inside Moves’' with David Morse and John Savage. Parish and his good pal Clifford Ray make cameos in the 1980 film.

Draymond Green and the Splash Brothers did not make the playoffs in 2020 or 2021, but returned with a vengeance this season and wiped out Denver, Memphis and Dallas en route to the Finals, going 9-0 in their downtown San Fran playpen.

The Warriors came into the night with five players owning Finals experience, a grand total of 123 games played by messrs. Curry, Green, Klay Thompson and Co. The 2021-22 Celtics, meanwhile, do not have a single player who had ever played in the Finals before Thursday.

Journey’s Neal Schon performed the anthem on his guitar. Too bad he wasn’t accompanied by Journey drummer Steve Smith who went to Whitman-Hanson High School (where the late Nick Cafardo played sax in the school band) and Bridgewater State College.

Robert Williams III jumped center against Kevon Looney. The last time the Celtics and Warriors met in the NBA Finals, it was Bill Russell vs. Wilt Chamberlain in the middle.

Curry drained six threes in the first, which ended with the Dubs leading, 32-28. The pace was far too fast for Ime Udoka’s liking as the Warriors led by as many as 7, but somehow the Celtics kept pace and kept it close. Curry made 7 of 9, far too many of them clean looks from downtown. He was the first to score 21 in a Finals quarter since Michael Jordan did it in 1993. Curry was on an 84-point pace. It was delightful, scintillating basketball — no officials getting in the way early.

The Warriors ran to a 10-point lead in the second, but the Celtics responded with a 14-2 run, taking their first lead since the opening minutes when Tatum made two free throws to put Boston ahead, 51-49. Curry did not score in the second quarter and the Celtics led, 56-54, at intermission. The teams combined to make 20 threes in the first half, a Finals record.

The Celtics had to be feeling good about the half. They withstood Curry’s first-quarter haymakers, came back from 10 down, and managed to lead at intermission even though Tatum only had 8 points.

The Dubs dialed up their defense in the third, continuing to frustrate Tatum and getting big baskets from the likes of Otto Porter, Andrew Wiggins, and ancient Andre Iguodala.

Down 12 starting the fourth, the Celtics went to work and cut the hearts out of the champions, playing great defense and taking a 109-103 lead with 4:45 left, making folks very nervous in San Francisco. A 17-0 fourth-quarter Celtics run will do that.

Boston never goes away easily. Its 40-16 advantage was the most lopsided fourth quarter in Finals history.

Give us six more games just like this, please.

