Celtics once again claw their way back, and other observations from stunning Game 1 win over Warriors

But trailing by 12 points at the start of the fourth quarter, the Celtics put on a 3-point-shooting display for the ages, connecting on seven in a row to daze and wobble the Warriors and ignite a 120-108 Game 1 comeback win that left this crowd and this veteran Golden State team stunned.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Celtics have insisted throughout their surge toward the top of the NBA that they never expect things to be easy for them. And with Stephen Curry raining 3-pointers and a rowdy crowd providing a jolt to the one group that has been in the NBA Finals before, it became clear that the Celtics would have to scratch and claw and seek a way once again.

Advertisement

In the fourth quarter, the Celtics connected on 9 of 12 3-pointers and outscored the Warriors, 40-16, to hand the Warriors their first home loss of the playoffs.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics won despite a 3-for-17 shooting night from superstar forward Jayson Tatum, getting powerful performances from just about everyone else. Al Horford had 26 points, Jaylen Brown scored 24, and Derrick White added 21. Tatum did chip in with 13 assists.

Curry had 34 points for Golden State. But 21 came during a majestic opening quarter. He was just 5 for 16 after that.

Boston trailed, 92-80, at the start of the fourth quarter, but charged back behind Brown with Curry on the bench. He sparked a quick 7-0 burst, Curry came back into the game, but the floodgates did not close. Over a stretch of a little more than five minutes, the Celtics connected on six consecutive 3-pointers to roar to a 109-103 lead.

Observations from the game:

▪ On Wednesday, Curry said that he had nerves during his first Finals appearance in 2015, but that they washed away once Game 1 got rolling. It looked like Tatum could relate. The Celtics star started the game by missing a jumper before air-balling a 3-pointer by a foot. A few minutes later, he missed a pair of free throws. Tatum had been getting longer first-quarter runs recently, but in this case coach Ime Udoka took him out midway through the first quarter — much like the regular season — perhaps for a quick reset.

Advertisement

▪ Tatum had nine assists through three quarters and did well to find open teammates, but his shooting remained off for much of the night. He was just 3 for 14 from the field at the start of the fourth quarter and missed some wide-open looks in that stretch. The good news for the Celtics is that he’s mostly bounced back from bad nights pretty well.

▪ The Celtics have faced unique challenges in each of their playoff matchups, but no opponent moves as constantly and with as much purpose as the Warriors. They are always in motion, and they also do an excellent job of finding one another on these cuts and slips. It’s a huge difference from matchups against more isolation-heavy teams such as the Nets and Heat.

▪ That movement and some timely screens helped free up Curry, but the Celtics still did an awful job of accounting for the Warriors superstar during the opening quarter. It was almost as if they’d forgotten he’s the greatest shooter of all time. On one, Payton Pritchard somehow left Curry alone at the right arc, and he was already on fire at that point. It was an easy one. Curry finished the first quarter with an NBA Finals-record six 3-pointers and scored 21 points. The Celtics actually had to be pleased to be down just, 32-28, given that eruption. It could have been much worse.

Advertisement

▪ If Boston’s defense was a bit rattled at the start, it certainly settled in during the second quarter. White and Marcus Smart keyed the lockdown effort at the point of attack, getting into Golden State’s shooters before they had any room to think about spraying 3-pointers. The Warriors connected on 7 of 13 3-pointers in the first quarter but just 2 of 8 in the second, and Curry was held scoreless in a little more than six minutes of action, and the Celtics took a 56-54 lead to halftime.

▪ The Warriors don’t have a physically imposing lineup, but they’re scrappy, and 6-foot-9-inch Kevon Looney is an elite rebounder. The Celtics used double-big lineups for much of the night, but the Warriors had 23 second-chance points through the first three quarters anyway. If this continues it’ll be interesting to see whether Udoka just leans into more of a small-ball group that is stronger in other areas.

▪ Sometimes referees wait to see if a ball goes in before deciding whether to call a foul. It seems like an odd practice, because a foul should just be a foul. Regardless, this approach helped the Celtics in the waning moments of the second quarter. Tatum caught a pass under the hoop and flipped up a layup that missed. After the ball landed, Curry was called for a foul, his third. A potentially important moment.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.