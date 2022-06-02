Celtics-Warriors Game 1 is the natural next step in the progression of Jayson Tatum

Tatum acknowledged that it all made him wonder whether he was fully prepared for this demanding post.

Then the Celtics went 36-36 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. At the start of this year, it was even worse, with Boston’s record dipping below .500 and the team stuck in 11th place in the Eastern Conference as late as January.

SAN FRANCISCO — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been one of the key cogs on this team since his rookie year in 2017-18. But last year was the first time he entered a season as the team’s clear star and leader.

“I’ll be honest, for myself, there have been times where I questioned, ‘Am I the right person to kind of lead a group like this?’” he said. “You know, never, like, doubted myself, but just moments after some of those losses and the tougher parts of the season. That’s human nature to kind of question yourself and things like that. But just always stick to what you believe in and trust in the work that you’ve put in. You know it can’t rain forever.”

The clouds eventually cleared, of course. Tatum was selected as an All-Star for the third year in a row, was at the center of Boston’s ascension to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, was named First-Team All-NBA, and has now guided his team to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

When the Celtics were struggling, there were also questions about whether Tatum and forward Jaylen Brown were a good long-term pairing for this franchise. Tatum said he was glad to push that narrative aside, too.

“I honestly believe just two young, extremely competitive guys that just really want to win at all costs,” he said. “So I think obviously that made us closer in the sense of we just wanted to figure it out. Not necessarily prove people wrong, but just prove that we can win and put ourselves in a position to do that.

“And it was tough, right? Certain times, we were three games under .500 and 11-seed, and I’m sure not many people thought we would have gotten to this point. But there was always a sense of belief between us and the group that we were capable of figuring it out.”

