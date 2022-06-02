Live from the Chase Center, Celtics are gearing up to take on Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

But first they must get through the seasoned Golden State Warriors, who are favored by 3.5 here at the beautiful Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO — Game 1 of the NBA Finals is finally here. The Celtics are four wins away from raising Banner No. 18.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis before, throughout, and after the game, with insights from Chad Finn and Nicole Yang.

Warriors will have Payton II, Iguodala, and Porter Jr. — 7:20 p.m.

The Warriors will have Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala for Game 1, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said just now.

All three were listed as questionable on Wednesday, but all three players participated in the team’s brief scrimmage the same day.

Payton II kept things vague Wednesday when asked what needs to happen in order for him to be cleared following his left elbow fracture in early May. But he expressed optimism and excitement about the potential opportunity.

Payton said he hasn’t yet heard much from his father, Gary Payton, who won an NBA title with the Miami Heat in 2006. Payton’s nickname, “Young Glove,” is a play off of that of his father’s, as both players are known for their lockdown defense.

“I don’t think there’s nothing he can really tell me at this point other than go out and be yourself,” Payton II said. “Be aggressive. Go out and have fun. I’m sure I’ll still hear from him.”

ESPN crew knocked out for Game 1 with COVID-19 — 7:15 p.m.

By Chad Finn

ESPN/ABC will be without two-thirds of its No. 1 NBA broadcast team for Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night.

A network spokesperson confirmed the morning of the opener between the Celtics and Warriors that Jeff Van Gundy has tested positive for COVID-19 would miss the opener.

Later in the day, play-by-play voice Mike Breen, who missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Heat after testing positive for the virus, was also ruled out for Game 1 after he could not clear protocols to return.

We’re live from the Chase Center! — 7:00 p.m.

Hey folks 👋 Katie McInerney here live from San Francisco. It’s been quite a ride for the Celtics so far, and it’s not over yet. They’re four wins away from an 18th NBA title.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout the entire NBA Finals. And while you’re here, don’t forget to follow our reporters and columnists on Twitter:

