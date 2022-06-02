EMass boys’ lacrosse: Melrose’s Stephen Fogarty headlines Players of the Week

Nolen Beauregard, Walpole — The senior midfielder and captain is up to 43 goals after tallying 13 in wins over Wellesley (7-6), Braintree (17-10), and Burlington (11-7).
Shea Callahan, Framingham — Earning the nickname, “All Day Shea,” the junior faceoff specialist won 22 of 23 draws in a 14-6 win over Milton to close out the season. Callahan was 16 of 20 on faceoffs in a 13-3 loss to Needham and 13 for 17 on faceoffs in an 8-5 win over Newton North.
Justin Cronin and Lucas Leander, Rockland — The Bulldogs attack duo combined for seven goals in a 10-7 win over Abington in Tuesday’s season finale, and accounted for all seven goals in a 7-6 win over Pembroke.
Stephen Fogarty, Melrose — The junior midfielder was all over the field in wins over Masconomet (12-10) and Austin Prep (11-9), scoring 6 goals with 4 assists, 19 ground balls, and 7 forced turnovers while playing every minute of both games for a shorthanded Red Raiders squad.
Jack Howard, Mashpee — The fifth-year starter capped his sensational senior season by combining for 24 goals and eight assists in wins over Middleborough (14-9), Falmouth Academy (19-13), and Bourne (17-8).
Lincoln Moore and Conor Noone, Foxborough — Moore, a sophomore attack, tallied eight goals and four assists and Noone, a junior, had eight goals and nine assists over wins against Mansfield (8-4), Milford (17-3), and Cohasset (8-6).
Jack Young, Winchester — His team yielded just 3.5 goals per game in wins over Masconomet (10-8) and Wayland (14-3) as the junior goalie orchestrated the defense while coming up with 17 saves.