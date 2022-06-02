EMass boys’ lacrosse: Melrose’s Stephen Fogarty headlines Players of the Week

Nolen Beauregard, Walpole — The senior midfielder and captain is up to 43 goals after tallying 13 in wins over Wellesley (7-6), Braintree (17-10), and Burlington (11-7).

Shea Callahan, Framingham — Earning the nickname, “All Day Shea,” the junior faceoff specialist won 22 of 23 draws in a 14-6 win over Milton to close out the season. Callahan was 16 of 20 on faceoffs in a 13-3 loss to Needham and 13 for 17 on faceoffs in an 8-5 win over Newton North.

Justin Cronin and Lucas Leander, Rockland — The Bulldogs attack duo combined for seven goals in a 10-7 win over Abington in Tuesday’s season finale, and accounted for all seven goals in a 7-6 win over Pembroke.