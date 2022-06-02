Emma Abramson of Sandwich, Jennie Grogan of Monomoy roll to share of medalist honors

FALMOUTH — Emma Abramson stood over a 15-foot putt on the 18th green at Falmouth Country Club in the second-to-last group of Thursday’s Girls’ South championship.

The junior from Sandwich had no idea that converting the birdie putt would place her in a tie for first with clubhouse leader Jennie Grogan of Monomoy at 3-over-par 75.

Abramson knocked in the putt, capping off a round that started 2 under par through the first five holes and concluded with a share of the medalist honors.