Emma Abramson of Sandwich, Jennie Grogan of Monomoy roll to share of medalist honors

FALMOUTH — Emma Abramson stood over a 15-foot putt on the 18th green at Falmouth Country Club in the second-to-last group of Thursday’s Girls’ South championship.
The junior from Sandwich had no idea that converting the birdie putt would place her in a tie for first with clubhouse leader Jennie Grogan of Monomoy at 3-over-par 75.
Abramson knocked in the putt, capping off a round that started 2 under par through the first five holes and concluded with a share of the medalist honors.
“I had no idea what the score was, I was just trying to go low,” Abramson said. “I’ve been playing a lot of individual tournaments and I played with the boys in the fall and all that tournament play got me ready for this.”
Medalists Abramson and Grogan, also a junior, were joined atop the leaderboard by Sturgis West’s Mya Murphy (76), Notre Dame’s Jillian Johnson (79) and Duxbury’s Harper Capilli (81). In all, 15 players qualified for the state championship round as individuals.
Buoyed by Capilli and Charlotte MacCallum (84), Duxbury (370) earned team honors.
“These girls have put the time in, when we aren’t practicing they’re playing on their own. It’s very satisfying,” Duxbury coach Jack Stoddard said.
Monomoy (376), and Notre Dame-Hingham (382) also qualified for Tuesday’s state championship at Eastward Ho! in Chatham.
MIAA South Championship
at Falmouth Country Club
Team: 1. Duxbury, 370; 2. Monomoy, 376; 3. Notre Dame (Hingham), 382.
Individual
75 — Jennie Grogan, Monomoy (Par 72); Emma Abramson, Sandwich.
76 — Mya Murphy, Sturgis West.
79 — Jillian Johnson, Notre Dame (Hingham).
81 — Harper Capilli, Duxbury; Bianca Ligotti, Bishop Stang.
82 — Piper Jordan, Hingham.
84 — Charlotte MacCallum, Duxbury.
85 — Lauren Weber, Hingham.
86 — Kendra Hayes, Dennis-Yarmouth.
88 — Jacqueline Cingel, Notre Dame (Hingham).
92 — London Williams, Barnstable.
95 — Lexi Barry, Plymouth North; Annika Swanson, Dennis-Yarmouth.
96 — Megan Garthee, Barnstable.
Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.