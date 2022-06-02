‘Kid Line’ helped Rangers win NHL Eastern Conference finals series opener against Lightning

Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York’s 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the Eastern Conference finals series opener. Now they’ll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Friday night.

The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden in New York is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series.

“They’ve had a huge impact since the playoffs started,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said Thursday. “We broke them up a few times because of different matchups but overall they’ve been outstanding …They got inside, they scored some nice goals, they made some good plays and and they’re attacking, They’re a confident bunch of kids right now and we need that to continue.”

Lafrenière has nine points (two goals, seven assists), Chytil eight (seven goals, one assist) and Kakko four (one goal, three assists) this postseason. In the last three games — all Rangers wins — Chytil has five goals, and Lafrenière and Kakko each have two assists.

“I think down low in their end we’re a good line,” Lafrenière said. “We got to get out of our zone as quick as we can and try to spend as much time in their end because that’s where we’re comfortable and we’re at our best. I think we’re playing as a unit and using our skills.”

Chytil, selected in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft, made the team out of training camp that fall before being sent down to the AHL for several months. He is the third-longest tenured player on the team behind Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Kakko, the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, had seven goals and three assists during the season. Lafrenière, the No. 1 overall selection in 2020, had 19 goals and 12 assists this season.

Chytil had eight goals in 67 games during the regular season and has nearly matched that in 15 playoff games, including two goals in Game 1 of this series.

“He’s starting to get a little more comfortable and his skating is unbelievable,” Lafrenière said. “He can shoot, so for me it’s just try to find him on the ice and give him the puck in good spots. I think he really stepped up his game in the last couple of weeks so it’s really good to see.”

Brayden Point could miss the rest of the Eastern Conference Final for the Tampa Bay Lightning because of an apparent lower-body injury. Coach Jon Cooper said prior to the Lightning’s loss in Game 1 that they are preparing to play the best-of-7 series without the forward.

Point hasn’t played since he was injured in Game 7 of the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 14.

Flames’ Sutter named coach of year

Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames has won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year.

Interim Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers were the other finalists. Brunette finished second in voting by members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

The 63-year-old Sutter coached the Flames to a Pacific Division championship with the sixth-most points in the league. Calgary reached the second round of the playoffs before losing a Battle of Alberta series to the rival Oilers.

It’s Sutter’s first Jack Adams in 20 seasons as an NHL head coach. He coached the Los Angeles Kings to Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014.

Colorado’s Kuemper out for Game 2

Colorado Avalanche starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper missed Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in Denver because of an upper-body injury.

Pavel Francouz was in net against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night.

Kuemper suddenly left Game 1 in the second period after allowing three goals on 16 shots. The Avalanche won the game, 8-6.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar didn’t specify the exact nature of Kuemper’s injury or say whether it had anything to do with the stick that went through Kuemper’s mask and caught him near the eye during the Nashville series.

Francouz surrendered three goals on 21 shots to earn the win. He also picked up the victory in relief of Kuemper in Game 3 of the Predators series. Francouz became the first goaltender to post a pair of wins in relief during the same postseason since Jonas Hiller in 2014 when Hiller was with Anaheim.

Kuemper had a career-best 37 wins in the regular season. He has a 6-2 mark and 2.65 goals-against average in these playoffs.

Offseason about recovery

Carolina Hurricanes rookie Seth Jarvis took a beating in the Stanley Cup playoffs, including a jarring hit that left him with an apparent concussion and spotty memories in the aftermath.

He’s feeling better now that the headache has faded, at least. But he’s still feeling in a “fog” and sluggish with lingering dental work ahead from a separate injury, a sign that the first part of the offseason will be about recovery for both him and goaltender Antti Raanta following a playoff loss to the New York Rangers.

Jarvis and Raanta were both left Monday’s Game 7 second-round loss early, starting with Jarvis being leveled by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba with a high hit in open ice during the first period. Raanta went down in the second after extending his right leg for a stop on New York’s Zibanejad, then falling face down on the ice.

Raanta had taken on the starting role after No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen went down to a a left-knee injury in mid-April. Now Raanta is dealing with a MCL injury, a sprain that would’ve likely had him out 6 to 8 weeks had Carolina advanced.