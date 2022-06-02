Milton boys’ rugby holds off Xaverian, will get another try against BC High

“We’re 100 percent more prepared,” Paquette said of the rematch. “We’ve been working on our hands, our forwards know what to do with the ball, our communication has gotten much better . . . we hit rucks much quicker. We’re a lot more confident as a team.”

On Thursday, Milton earned a rematch with top-seeded BC High in the state semifinals after the fifth-seeded Wildcats dispatched No. 4 host Xaverian, 14-7, in the quarterfinal round in Westwood, thanks to Paquette’s winning try with 28:58 remaining in the second half.

Milton’s Matt Paquette remembers well how difficult last year’s loss was to BC High in the boys’ rugby Division 1 state final.

Paquette’s try and Eoin Faherty’s following conversion kick was the only scoring play of the second half. Paquette, a senior, found an opening on the left side as Milton (6-2) was shifting the ball to its wings and he sprinted into the try zone untouched from about 20 yards out.

“We saw that we had an overload on the right side and their defense was flowing, so I knew that when I got [the ball], I would be able to cut back,” Paquette said.

Xaverian (6-2) took an early 7-0 lead with 28:33 left in the first half on a try from senior Patrick McEachern and a successful conversion kick from senior Henry Novicki. Even though Xaverian dominated on time of possession in the Milton zone in the first half, Milton responded quickly with the equalizer with 24:44 left in the first half on a try from Jordan Brown and a Faherty kick.

“We settled down in the second half, and historically, that’s what we’ve been doing this year,” Milton coach Joe Dolan said.

Xaverian had its final chance to tie the match in stoppage time if the Hawks could gain control out of a scrum around Milton’s 30-yard line, but the Wildcats got possession and kicked the ball downfield as the final whistle blew.

Milton was without starting outside center Amari Marsman and starting flank Isaiah Hassell because of injury but they will play against BC High.

Boys’ lacrosse

Reading 11, Concord-Carlisle 6 — In a rematch of the 2018 Division 2 state final, the No. 13 Rockets (15-3) jumped all over the No. 14 Patriots (15-4) early, building a 9-2 lead midway through the third quarter behind four early goals from junior attack Robbie Granara. Reading held on from there in a final tune-up ahead of the statewide tournament.

“We always try to end the season with [C-C],” Reading coach Charlie Hardy said. “Every coach wants to have a tournament team to play at the end and [C-C coach] Tom [Dalicandro] and I have developed a good friendship. We’re good teams and tournament teams and that’s what you want to play — good, competitive, hard-nosed lacrosse.”

Granara’s cousin, Finn Granara, made 14 saves and Robbie finished with six goals. Senior J.P. Sullivan dominated on faceoffs and Colby Goodchild added two goals and two assists. Robbie Granara’s younger brother, Cullen, is also contributing as a freshman attack.

“We like those tandems,” Hardy said about the familial combinations at Reading. “A lot of it has to do with our youth program. We teach them the right way. We want to win but we want to learn how to play lacrosse the correct way.”

St. John’s Prep 9, Billerica 5 — Lucas Verrier and Jimmy Ayers recorded two goals and two assists each, and Tommy Sarni (2 goals, 1 assist) and Teddy Cullinane (7 saves) contributed to lead the No. 1 Eagles (17-2) over No. 10 Billerica (14-4), in their final game of the regular season.

Girls’ lacrosse

Swampscott 19, Pentucket 5 — Cat Golvin (4 goals), Sydney Trout (3 goals, 4 assists), Audrey Conover (3 goals, 2 assists), and Lana Mickelson (3 goals, 2 assists) powered the Panthers (10-5) to the nonleague win.

Boys’ volleyball

Division 1 State

Central Catholic 3, Doherty 0 — Michael Nguyen registered 29 assists and Jaithian Medina had 20 service points for the 31st-seeded Raiders (5-15) in their preliminary-round victory over the No. 34 Highlanders (11-9).

Lowell 3, North Andover 0 — Alex Chau (26 assists), Izaviah Hong (14 kills) and Tevin Lout (7 kills) propelled the sixth-seeded Red Raiders (19-1) to a Round of 32 win against the 27th-seeded Scarlet Knights (8-11).

Division 2 State

Holyoke 3, Bellingham 0 — Jairam Rodriguez (17 kills), Willie Lopez (19 assists) and Adrian Centero-Feliciano (4 blocks) pushed the 14th-seeded Purple Knights (16-2) to a first-round win against the 21st-seeded Blackhawks (9-9).

Ware 3, Salem 2 — Doug Mulligan tallied 32 digs and Remy Cahalan racked up seven kills in the preliminary-round road upset for the 42nd-ranked Indians (11-8) over the 34th-ranked Witches (7-7).

Baseball

Division 4 State

Littleton 3, Maimonides 1 — Senior lefthander Alex Cote fired a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and knocked in a pair of runs for the No. 29 Tigers (8-11) in the preliminary-round win.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer reported from Reading, and Sarah Barber, Vitoria Poejo and Alex Walulik contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchool