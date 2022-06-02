NASCAR driver Chris Buescher tests positive for COVID-19

Alexander Rossi , who won the 2016 Indianapolis 500 as a rookie, confirmed he’s signed a multiyear deal to drive for Arrow McLaren SP beginning next season after a seven-year run with Andretti Autosport. Rossi’s departure had been widely speculated since April, although both the American driver and car owner Michael Andretti insisted they had an exclusive negotiating window in which Rossi could not even speak to any other teams. Rossi, it turned out, had indeed decided to leave Andretti even before the start of the IndyCar season and the confirmation was made possible when Andretti announced a day earlier that Kyle Kirkwood would drive Rossi’s No. 27 next season. Rossi won seven IndyCar races with Andretti but none since 2019.

Chris Buescher has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the inaugural NASCAR Cup race Sunday in the St. Louis area. RFK Racing said Thursday that Truck Series regular Zane Smith will replace Buescher in the No. 17 Ford at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill. Buescher is 21st in the points standings with three top-10 finishes, and is still in contention for a playoff berth. He was involved in a crash last Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in which his Ford flipped onto its roof and it took safety workers a long time to get Buescher from the car. He was removed uninjured, but has since tested positive for COVID-19. RFK said Buescher expects to be back in the car next weekend at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Colleges

Roger Valdiserri, Notre Dame’s longtime SID, dies at 95

Roger Valdiserri, who helped tell the story of some of Notre Dame’s greatest football teams as the school’s sports information director for three decades, died Thursday. He was 95. Valdiserri’s family said in a statement that he died of natural causes at a retirement community outside Chicago. The family said he was surrounded by his five children at the time of his death. Valdiserri was a native of Pennsylvania who graduated from Notre Dame in 1954. His first job at the school was an administrative assistant for football coaches Frank Leahy and Terry Brennan. He took over as the school’s sports information director in 1966 under coach Ara Parseghian. Notre Dame won the first of four national championships in football during Valdiserri’s tenure that season. Valdiserri helped craft the role of the SID in major college football, famously changing the pronunciation of Notre Dame quarterback Joe Theisman when he joined the team in 1967 so it rhymed with Heisman. Valdiserri rose to the title of associate athletic director at Notre Dame before retiring in 1995. Last year, he was honored by Notre Dame at its game against Purdue with the dedication of a permanent seat in the press box at Notre Dame Stadium.

Austin Peay track coach charged with theft

Investigators from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found former Austin Peay track and field coach Douglas Molnar stole at least $30,600 in funds that belonged to the university. The comptroller’s office released the results of its investigation as Molnar pleaded guilty to theft. Molnar also coached cross country at Austin Peay between September 2004 and June 2019. Investigators found much of the money Molnar took came from track and cross country fundraisers between 2015 and 2018. The coach kept at least $29,775 that should have been deposited into an Austin Peay bank account with a total of 21 checks payable to Austin Peay deposited into accounts controlled by Molnar . . . Louisville will promote Josh Heird to athletic director after serving nearly six months as interim athletic director, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press. Heird has overseen two major moves with the Cardinals’ signature men’s basketball program since taking over on Dec. 13 following Vince Tyra’s resignation. Louisville and then-head coach Chris Mack agreed to part ways on Jan. 26, and Heird went on to hire former Louisville player Kenny Payne as his replacement on March 18 . . . Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit grand slams and the top-seeded Oklahoma softball team rolled past No. 9 seed Northwestern, 13-2, in five innings on the opening day of the Women’s College World Series. The defending national champion Sooners pounded out 11 hits. Northwestern’s Danielle Williams (31-5) — a first-team NFCA All-American pitcher — lasted just three innings and took the loss. Oklahoma (55-2) advanced to play rival Texas on Saturday in their first ever World Series meeting.

Miscellany

Portugal earns draw with Spain in Nations League

Focused on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo in check, Spain left another Portugal substitute completely unmarked to spoil the start of its bid to reach consecutive UEFA Nations League finals. Ricardo Horta scored his first goal for his nation to help Portugal earn a 1-1 draw at Spain. Horta was making just his second appearance for Portugal — nearly eight years after his international debut back in 2014. The Braga winger came on for the final minutes to join Ronaldo, who had also been on the bench and only played the final half hour in Sevilla. Spain’s defenders never let international soccer’s all-time top scorer become a threat, but they completely ignored Horta when he made his run into the heart of the box in the 82nd minute. João Cancelo found him all alone to fire in his cross. It canceled out Álvaro Morata’s 25th-minute opener for Spain, which lost last year’s final to France . . . Authorities in Bavaria say they are releasing all previously unpublished files on the attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics following criticism from relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes and coaches who died there. Joachim Herrmann, the top security official in the southern German state, said Bavaria will no longer keep any files under wraps, but conceded that federal authorities might still hold confidential files. The Palestinian group Black September took numerous members of the Israeli team hostage on Sept. 5, 1972, with the goal of forcing the release of prisoners held by Israel and two left-wing extremists in West German jails. Eleven Israelis and a West German police officer died during a botched rescue attempt.

