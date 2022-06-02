NBA Finals predictions: Will the Celtics win out? Or will the Warriors prevail? Find out what we think.

How will the NBA Finals play out? We asked the reporters, columnists, and editors covering the series to offer their predictions.

Boston is trying to raise Banner No. 18. The Warriors, meanwhile, are in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years.

The Celtics and Warriors tip off for a seven-game series on Thursday.

Gary Washburn: Celtics in 6

A team of destiny plays like a team of destiny.

Adam Himmelsbach: Celtics in 6

The Warriors remain dangerous, but this Celtics core has given them fits over the years, even when Golden State was at its peak. Ime Udoka will wear down this aging Warriors group over the course of the series.

Advertisement

Chris Gasper: Warriors in 6

The only thing that trumps elite defense is elite shooting coupled with home court.

Nicole Yang: Celtics in 7

The Celtics have said they don’t like to make things easy, so back-to-back-to-back seven-game series en route to a title would only be fitting.

Chad Finn: Celtics in 7

A Marcus Smart three wins it, because ridiculous is the rule with these guys.

Katie McInerney: Warriors in 6

This Celtics team may believe it has the experience to make it over the final hurdle, but Curry, Thompson, Green & Co. have been here before — and they’ll prove that.

Dan Shaughnessy: Celtics in 7

Ime Udoka played at the University of San Francisco. Like Bill Russell and K.C. Jones. It comes full circle.

Tara Sullivan: Warriors in 5

Celtics’ defense finally meets its match against the full-strength, fast-moving, fluid Warriors.

Scott Thurston: Warriors in 7

Golden State’s veteran savviness tips the scales as Celtics’ magical run falls just short.





More Celtics stories

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach. Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe. Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn. Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara. Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy. Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Scott Thurston can be reached at scott.thurston@globe.com.