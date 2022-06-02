fb-pixel Skip to main content
Analyst Jeff Van Gundy tests positive for COVID, will miss Game 1 of Celtics-Warriors

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated June 2, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Jeff Van Gundy (center, with Mark Jackson and Mike Breen) will miss Game 1.Michael Reaves/Getty

ESPN/ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the opener of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors tonight, a network spokesperson confirmed.

Adrian Wojnarowski, the network’s top NBA news-breaker, also has COVID and will not be a part of the studio programming for Game 1.

The network does not plan to substitute for Van Gundy on the broadcast. Mark Jackson, usually part of a three-man booth with Van Gundy and play-by-play voice Mike Breen, will be the sole analyst.

As of Thursday morning, ESPN/ABC was still waiting to see if Breen, who missed Game 7 of the Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals series with COVID-19, will pass the necessary protocols to be part of the Game 1 broadcast.

If Breen does not get clearance, Mark Jones will handle play-by-play.

ESPN also announced Thursday that it had signed sideline reporter Lisa Salters to a multi-year contract extension.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.

