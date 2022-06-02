Analyst Jeff Van Gundy tests positive for COVID, will miss Game 1 of Celtics-Warriors

ESPN/ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the opener of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors tonight, a network spokesperson confirmed.

Adrian Wojnarowski, the network’s top NBA news-breaker, also has COVID and will not be a part of the studio programming for Game 1.

The network does not plan to substitute for Van Gundy on the broadcast. Mark Jackson, usually part of a three-man booth with Van Gundy and play-by-play voice Mike Breen, will be the sole analyst.