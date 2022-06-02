Several top boys’ lacrosse teams drawing on faceoff dominance to provide instant offense

Esposito has become one of the top faceoff winners in the MIAA, but he wasn’t always intent on specializing. In fact, the junior (from Gloucester by way of Topsfield) grew up with hockey as his top sport and football as his second passion.

The latest faceoff ace for the defending Division 1 state champion Eagles scored or assisted after winning the opening draw in both games, a feat he’s accomplished numerous times this season to spark momentum.

It took less than six seconds for Chris Esposito to put the St. John’s Prep lacrosse team ahead in recent wins over BC High (14-6) and Hingham (13-8).

When former faceoff ace Graham Tyson graduated and incumbent starter Owen Umansky transferred to Governor’s Academy, Prep coach John Pynchon told Esposito that he had full confidence in his abilities, so he got to work honing his skills as a specialist, becoming as quick as he can after the whistle.

After getting cut from the hockey team this past winter, Esposito’s focus has shifted even further to lacrosse, and he’s become a major weapon for the top-ranked Eagles as they enter the statewide tournament.

“I started realizing there was something [with faceoffs] that could bring me somewhere, so I took advantage and worked at it,” Esposito said.

“Once coach told me I was the guy [this year], and our standards were so high, I was so pumped. I knew I couldn’t let my team down.”

With help on the wings from senior poles Nolan Philpott and Luca Winter, Esposito has won more than 60 percent of faceoffs. He’s able to win many draws so cleanly that the defense has no time to react, leading to some quick goals in the opening seconds of games.

“That’s the most momentum you can get,” Philpott said about scoring off the opening draw. “For the opposing defense and goalie, they must feel like they broke down, and for us it’s the biggest shift. It just gets us hyped up to play fast and keep this rolling.”

While Esposito is a late bloomer on the faceoff stage, there are elite specialists throughout the state who have been training for years.

Norwell rode the faceoff prowess of midfielder John Mullen to the Division 3 state final last season, and the Clippers (16-2) have high hopes with the Syracuse-bound junior dominating at the faceoff X this season.

Mullen started taking faceoffs in fourth grade during youth lacrosse games, and he’s been training ever since, supplementing regular sessions at the Faceoff Factory (a training camp run by former Rutgers star Joe Nardella) by battling his dad on two pieces of turf in the basement as they look up form tips on YouTube.

“In the beginning, I was kind of just teaching myself,” Mullen said. “Then I found Faceoff Factory and Joe Nardella. He’s the best in the world and he’s helped me improve everything about my game.”

In an early-season test at Medfield, Mullen went up against another faceoff ace in UMass-bound senior T.J. Casey. While Casey won approximately two-thirds of the faceoffs, Mullen helped his Clippers to an 8-7 victory, and gave Casey his hardest battle of the year.

On May 14, Mullen went up against his training partner, Quinn Gannon, when Scituate visited for a nonleague showdown. The familiar foes had another close battle with Gannon winning 56 percent of the draws, but Norwell pulled out a 15-9 victory.

“I really like the competition, and how it’s sort of a one-on-one battle,” said Gannon, a senior headed to Saint Anselm next year.

“Sure, there’s [long-stick middies] and poles on the wing, but usually it’s just a battle, and whoever has worked harder and put more time in tends to come out on top.”

Last spring, Gannon won around 80 percent of faceoffs in the state tournament while lifting the Sailors to their first Division 2 South title. He is one of the top faceoff specialists to watch as Scituate heads into the D2 statewide tournament as one of the top seeds in the bracket.

“It’s definitely an asset for us, and the success we have in the postseason is going to be dictated a lot by what Quinn does,” Scituate coach Mark Puzzangara said.

“With faceoffs, it’s not about winning one in particular. It’s about consistently getting the ball to your offense and making the other team play more defense. All those wins might not mean much in the first half, but when you get to the second half, it’s almost like body blows in a prize fight, the more you get, the more you wear the other team down.”

Saint Anselm-bound senior Quinn Gannon (right) has helped fuel Scituate. Scituate Athletics

With strong faceoff play, John Mullen (left) and Norwell have been able to stay ahead of the competition. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

This season, Esposito hasn’t always started hot for Prep. In the Creators Crosse Final on April 23, he lost his first five draws against Franklin’s new faceoff ace, Justin Alexander, the younger brother of current Bryant standout Jacob Alexander.

Prep trailed throughout the game, but Esposito won 15 of the final 28 faceoffs, including a key win in the fourth quarter to set up Tommy Sarni’s winning goal with one second left on the clock.

“Playoffs is the highest of stakes,” Pynchon said. “From our standpoint, having Chris, and knowing how hard he’s worked, it’s an advantage going into games. and it’s something other teams have to plan for. We had two great faceoff guys last year and as we go into [the postseason] I fully expect Chris to be ready to perform.”

Quick sticks

▪ There is a new format for the boys’ lacrosse tournament, which starts on June 6 and will run until June 22 (with a rain date of June 23). The MIAA will announce pairings and seedings for all four divisions in the statewide tournament by Saturday.

▪ The Massachusetts Vocational Schools boys’ lacrosse championships take place this weekend with semifinals scheduled in the Small and Large Divisions. The semifinalists in the Small School Division are Blackstone Valley, Old Colony, South Shore Regional, and Tri-County. Greater Lowell, Essex Tech, Shawsheen, and Assabet Valley will compete for the Large School title.