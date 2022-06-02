Westford’s Megan Frazee, Pentucket’s Alex Bishop earn high fives for state pentathlon victories

Frazee took home first place in the pentathlon on Day 1 of the MIAA Meet of Champions with a total score of 3,313. During the entirety of the event, Frazee bounced back and forth between five events and the individual pole vault competition, in which she also finished first with a top height of 3.50 meters.

On Thursday morning, the now-senior woke up, put on her gap and gown, and headed to graduation rehearsal. From there she drove to Westfield State University and added two state titles to her lengthy résumé.

WESTFIELD — As a freshman, Westford Academy’s Megan Frazee finished in the back of the pack for the girls’ pentathlon at the state championship meet.

“I am so happy to come away with two wins today, a surreal feeling knowing you are a two-time state champion,” she said. “It’s cool to come as a freshman and . . . to come back here three years later and being able to win the event is pretty cool.”

In March, Frazee placed third indoors at the New Balance Nationals in the pentathlon. Last weekend she won both the Division 1 outdoor state championship in pole vault and the pentathlon.

To kick off the Meet of Champions, Frazee tripped out of her blocks to start the 100-meter hurdles but still placed first (14.59 seconds), earning her second-best time of the season. She also neared her personal best in high jump, clearing 4 feet 11 inches, ¾ of an inch away from a personal record.

Heading into the 800, Frazee’s coaches made it clear what she had to get done.

“Run fast, get through the first 60 [seconds] and that last 90 seconds you need to push through the pain, and that is what I did,” she said.

The expected for Pentucket junior Alex Bishop was that he would eat a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich with an apple before the meet. The unexpected was taking home another win in the boys’ pentathlon.

The MIAA Division 5 state pentathlon at Weston High a week earlier was just the second time Bishop ever competed in the pentathlon, and his first win. He added another Thursday with 3,305 total points.

“I was pretty confident because of the last win but it was all about fun,” Bishop said. “I didn’t really have any idea of what was going to happen, I was just going to try my best and see what happens.”

Bishop jumped 6.55 meters in the long jump to top all competitors, and a 6-1 high jump performance was another first. He ran 15.71 seconds in 110-meter hurdles, placed sixth in shot put (10.39 meters) and finished fourth in the 1,500 (4:47.41).

Bishop and Frazee qualified for Nationals in the event.

▪ In the boys’ 800 meters, Lowell’s David Vandi placed first (1:57.59) and Lunenburg’s Zach MacLure ran a school-record time of 1:58.01, placing seventh. In the girls’ 800, it was Amelia Everett from Newton South who placed first (2:07.70) by an impressive margin.

▪ Sophomore Carmen Luisi of Holliston took first in the girls’ 2-mile (10:53.71), and Nathan Lopez of St. John’s Prep won for boys (9:09.11).

▪ South Hadley’s Jonas Clarke dusted fellow runners in the 200 (21.06 seconds), and Elliana Tweedie of Westford took first for girls (24.77).

▪ Kaden Cassidy of Lexington threw 142-2 in boys’ discus for first place, and Makenna Dube (North Andover) won the girls’ competition with a throw of 110-8.

▪ Freshman Delmace Mayo of Brighton finished with a time of 2:03.85 in the boys’ 800-yard wheelchair race. He beat his time of 2:07.29 from last week.