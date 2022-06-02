Yankees belt three home runs to chase Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

Maddon indicated that Ohtani was tipping his pitches to New York during Los Angeles’s 6-1 loss after the righthander gave up solo homers to Matt Carpenter , Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge . The Angels lost their seventh straight, their worst skid since an eight-game slide in 2019, in the opener of a doubleheader.

In fact, Angels manager Joe Maddon suspects the Bronx Bombers knew something about the reigning AL MVP Thursday that even the two-way star didn’t.

Nobody had to tip off the Yankees about Shohei Ohtani , even though he rarely comes through New York.

“They’re really good at reading pitchers,” Maddon said of the Yankees. “They’re very good at it.”

Carpenter led off the first inning with a home run that capped an 11-pitch at-bat, and Ohtani didn’t get his first swing-and-miss until his 54th pitch. He was charged with four runs in three innings before Maddon pulled the plug after 75 pitches.

Maddon said he thought New York had picked up on a tell via “natural means.”

“We just have to be more vigilant,” Maddon said.

Asked if he was tipping, Ohtani said with a laugh: “I’m not sure, you should probably ask the other side.”

Ohtani was set to make history in the nightcap of the doubleheader, joining Hall of Famer slugger Jimmie Foxx as the only players to start both ends of a doubleheader, one of them as a pitcher, per the Elias Sports Bureau. Foxx did it with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945 during the final month of his career.

Ohtani, set to DH, was hoping to rinse a miserable start to a soggy day in the Bronx.

Toronto wins eighth straight

Alek Manoah pitched into the eighth inning, Teoscar Hernández homered and host Toronto extended its winning streak to eight games by beating Chicago, 8-3.

Santiago Espinal had three hits and three RBIs as the surging Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 15 games. Chicago was swept in the three-game series and has lost six of eight.

Mets’ Lindor slams finger

Francisco Lindor slammed his finger closing a door and missed the New York Mets’ series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night.

The shortstop got hurt a night earlier after the team arrived in Los Angeles ahead of the four-game series between the National League’s top two teams. He was closing one of two double doors in his hotel room.

“They closed at the same time and the next thing you know I got a swollen finger,” he said. “I ran around the room for like three minutes. I didn’t want to look at it. I felt like I had my heart in that finger.”

Honoring Lou Gehrig

Today was Lou Gehrig Day, when baseball celebrates the life and legacy of the Yankees’ Hall of Famer, who died on June 2, 1941, of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Around the league, players and umpires wore red 4-ALS bands. New York slugger Aaron Judge had Gehrig’s No. 4 on his cleats, and the Yankees hosted several individuals living with ALS, along with family and friends of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder Pat Quinn.

Padres release Canó

Robinson Canó's short stint with the San Diego Padres is over.

Less than a month after signing him, the Padres parted ways with the veteran slugger, who elected to become a free agent when he declined an assignment to Triple-A El Paso.

San Diego had hoped the 39-year-old Canó would provide some much-needed offense against right-handed pitching but he batted just .091 (3 for 33) without an extra-base hit in 12 games. He struck out 10 times and had one RBI for the Padres after getting released by the New York Mets last month.

Canó was replaced on San Diego’s active roster by outfielder Nomar Mazara, a former top prospect and productive hitter for Texas who had bounced around with three different organizations the past three years. He was putting up big numbers at El Paso this season, hitting .367 with seven homers, 27 RBIs and a 1.095 OPS.

Orioles prospect injured

Top Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez has a strained lat muscle, said Baltimore general manager Mike Elias. It’s not clear how long the righthander will be out. Elias said Rodriguez came to Baltimore for an MRI, which confirmed the strain. Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, seemed on the verge of reaching the majors soon, but he left Wednesday’s start for Triple-A Norfolk with discomfort in the lat area. The 22-year-old Rodriguez is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 11 starts for Norfolk this season. He’s a big part of Baltimore’s rebuild, along with catcher Adley Rutschman, who was recently promoted to the majors … The Minnesota Twins placed righthander Sonny Gray on the 15-day injured list because of a right pectoral strain.