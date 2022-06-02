Biden to travel to Saudi Arabia seeking to lower gas prices and isolate Russia

While the logistics and timing were still being worked out, Biden planned to add the visit to a previously scheduled trip to Europe and Israel, administration officials said, asking for anonymity because the trip had not been formally announced. During his stop in Riyadh, he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was deemed responsible for the assassination, as well as the leaders of other Arab nations, including Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates.

WASHINGTON — President Biden, who as a candidate vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” in response to the assassination of a prominent dissident, has decided to travel to its capital, Riyadh, this month to rebuild relations with the oil-rich kingdom at a time when he is seeking to lower gas prices at home and isolate Russia abroad.

Advertisement

The visit represents the triumph of realpolitik over moral outrage, according to foreign policy experts. In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden finds it necessary to court other energy producers to replace oil from Moscow and stabilize world markets. The group of oil-producing nations called OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, announced Thursday that they would increase production modestly in July and August, and American officials expect them to do more in autumn, but it may not be enough to bring down prices at the pump before November’s congressional elections.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian forces now occupy one-fifth of his country’s territory, offering a startling perspective on how the biggest international conflict in Europe since World War II has sundered a nation on the borders of the European Union and NATO.

“If you look at the entire front line, and it is, of course, not straight, this line is more than a thousand kilometers,” Zelensky said in a video address to the parliament of Luxembourg. “Just imagine! Constant fighting, which stretched along the front line for more than a thousand kilometers.”

Advertisement

Russian forces have withdrawn from around the capital, Kyiv, in the north of Ukraine after failing to capture it early in the conflict. But Zelensky said fighting is raging along a long crescent-shaped front, from around the northeastern city of Kharkiv to the outskirts of the city of Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea, in the south.

Zelensky did not say how much new territory Russia has seized since it launched its invasion Feb. 24. In 2014, Moscow seized the Crimea region in the south, where its Black Sea fleet is based, and Russia-backed separatists took over parts of the Donbas region, which borders Russia to the east.

Russia made its swiftest and largest gains in the first weeks of the war, capturing land in the south, east, and around Kharkiv. Its most significant single gain was the southern port city of Mariupol, which it wrested from Ukrainian control in May after months of fighting and artillery attacks that killed thousands and left the city in ruins.

Zelensky said Russian troops have occupied a total of 3,620 population settlements, which includes cities, towns, and villages, but, in a sign of the war’s shifting dynamics, he said Ukraine has “liberated” 1,017 of those places.

In another measure of the war’s toll, Zelensky said about 14,000 Ukrainian civilians and service members have been killed in the war. At least 1.5 million people have fled their homes to elsewhere in the country and about 5 million have fled abroad as refugees.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has already been stepping up cooperation with Saudi Arabia on a variety of issues in recent months, particularly in seeking an end to the eight-year Saudi-led war in neighboring Yemen. A 2-month-old truce was extended Thursday, and Biden praised Saudi leaders for their role. “Saudi Arabia demonstrated courageous leadership by taking initiatives early on to endorse and implement terms of the UN-led truce,” he said in a statement.

The diplomacy and the president’s trip represent an effort to repair the rupture in relations stemming from the brutal 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a well-known critic of the Saudi government and a columnist for The Washington Post. US intelligence concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed, the de facto leader of the kingdom, ordered the hit team that killed and dismembered Khashoggi at a consulate in Istanbul.

While former president Donald Trump retained close relations with the Saudis, Biden promised to take a different tack if elected to the White House. He said that he would make the Saudis “pay the price, and make them in fact the pariah that they are,” while saying that there was “very little social redeeming value in the present government in Saudi Arabia.”

After taking office, Biden released the intelligence report on Khashoggi’s murder as a statement of accountability and imposed sanctions on some of those involved in the killing. But he took no action against Crown Prince Mohammed, drawing a limit to how far he was willing to break with Riyadh even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and increased Saudi Arabia’s importance to Washington.

Advertisement

The administration argues that it ended the Trump team’s policy of blank checks for Riyadh but was not willing to end America’s eight-decadefriendship with Saudi Arabia, which has been an important ally on a variety of issues.

“Saudi Arabia is a critical partner to us in dealing with extremism in the region, in dealing with the challenges posed by Iran, and also I hope in continuing the process of building relationships between Israel and its neighbors both near and further away through the continuation, the expansion of the Abraham Accords,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday at an event marking the 100th anniversary of Foreign Affairs magazine.

Biden was already planning to end the isolation of Crown Prince Mohammed as far back as last October when he expected to encounter the Saudi leader at a meeting of the Group of 20 leaders, but the prince did not attend.

But the newly planned stop in Riyadh, previously reported by David Ignatius, a columnist for the Post, produced quick criticism from human rights groups, denouncing any diplomatic rehabilitation of Crown Prince Mohammed.

“Right now, Biden is buffeted by intersecting crises, and certain human rights priorities are suffering as a result,” said Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a group that advocates for writers around the world. “The harder it gets to put human rights above politics, the more consequential it is for the world to witness a leader willing to do so.”