See photos from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration

C elebrations began Thursday in London to honor Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, as she marks her 70th year on the throne. Thousands of people flocked to London to see the queen’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Color, as the queen and members of the royal family took in a military flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. See photos of Thursday’s celebration: Members of the public walked down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte watched from the balcony of Buckingham Place. Aaron Chown/Associated Press A member of the Household Division Foot Guards regiment patrolled along The Mall. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Chelsea Pensioners attended the Queen's the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images Members of the public walked up The Mall towards Buckingham Palace. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, fly in formation during a special flypast over the Buckingham Palace. WPA/pool Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge (right) held his ears as he stood next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images Members of the the Life Guards, a regiment of the Household Cavalry, during Trooping The Colour. WPA/Pool The 124 Gun Salute at Tower of London took place as part of the Trooping the Colour, for the Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince George of Cambridge (left), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (second rigfht) and Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge (second left) watched from a window of Buckingham Palace. MATT DUNHAM/pool Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) in his role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, in her role as Colonel of the Blues and Royals, took part in the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. ADRIAN DENNIS/pool Spectators watched the RAF flypast on The Mall after the Trooping the Colour parade. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Members of the Household Division Foot Guards' bands marched past Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour. WPA/pool Members of the public walked along the Mall ahead of a flypast to celebrate the first day of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Leon Neal/Getty Images Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (center) stood with members of the Royal family to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II wiped her eye as she and the Duke of Kent watched from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London. Aaron Chown/pool