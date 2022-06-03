Ringo gets by with a little help from his All Starrs

Or not. There’s never been any doubt that Starr is doing what he loves, and Thursday’s concert at the Wang Theatre did nothing to dispel that. Taking the stage hours after receiving an honorary doctorate from Berklee, Starr immediately threw the peace sign with both hands and launched into the loping shuffle of Carl Perkins’s “Matchbox,” kicking off a performance designed to do little more than to wrap the audience in amiably comforting familiarity for an hour and a half.

Not all dreams come true, even for a Beatle. Ringo Starr once said that it was his aim to own a hair salon or three for when the Beatles fell apart. Well, here it is, 52 years after the breakup of the band, and Starr is still stuck in the rock ‘n’ roll grind, with no shears or hair dryers in sight. It’s enough to break your heart.

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band perform at the Wang Theatre Thursday night. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

With all of the All Starrs either longtime or returning members — consider that Toto’s Steve Lukather has been playing guitar longer with Starr than George Harrison had — the band was a bit more seamless than past conglomerations that have (delightfully) tried to reconcile, say, Billy Squier, Sheila E., and Richard Marx. Men At Work’s Colin Hay’s crisp, clean guitar riff laid the table for Edgar Winter’s “Free Ride,” while Winter and MVP multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham blew the playful saxophone flips driving the itchy funk of “Pick Up the Pieces” and “Cut the Cake” from the Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart.

If a few songs lost important nuances, like the guitar line curling around “It Don’t Come Easy,” others perked up in other ways. With an echoed guitar chug as its backbone, Hay’s “Who Can It Be Now?” charged harder than the recording, less dry and moody than hopped-up nervous. “Octopus’s Garden” — played, if Starr was to be believed, for only the fourth time ever — had a nice kick to it, and as his version of glam rock, “Back Off Boogaloo” benefited from being clomping and a little chaotic.

Ringo Starr greets the Wang Theatre audience Thursday night. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Despite Lukather tearing things up amid the happy bobble of “Rosanna” and a mid-“Frankenstein” solo that captured drummer Gregg Bissonette quoting “We’re an American Band,” “Walk This Way,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and Starr’s own signature parts from “Ticket to Ride” and “The End,” there was little room for showing off. That’s for individualists, and as mission statement “With a Little Help from My Friends” closed out his show (with a “Give Peace a Chance” chaser) for the umpteenth time, it was clear Starr knows he can’t do it alone. It was equally clear he doesn’t want to.

Expansive but primarily acoustic openers the Avett Brothers dealt in ‘70s-style singer/songwriter folk-pop played with a wild surplus of forceful earnestness and the occasional stomp-and-holler breakdown.

RINGO STARR & HIS ALL STARR BAND

With the Avett Brothers. At Boch Center Wang Theatre, Thursday



