Who got the most ‘SNL’ screen time this season?

Every spring, Vulture calculates how much screen time each “Saturday Night Live” cast member had during the season. They use a points system, involving how many times a person is on screen, if they deliver a joke, if they’re the star of the sketch, whether they get an applause break, and so on.

This year’s numbers were affected by the fact that Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong were off for a number of episodes, as they worked on other projects.

Of the cast members, Aristotle Athari was at the bottom, with 1.55 percent of screen time, followed by Punkie Johnson (2.28), Sarah Sherman (3.22), Milssa Villasenor (3.3), Davidson (3.67), Chloe Fineman (3.79).