TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Who got the most ‘SNL’ screen time this season?

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated June 3, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Aidy Bryant (left), Cecily Strong (second from right), and Kenan Thompson (right) were among the top four in screen time on "Saturday Night Live," with Thompson leading the cast. Kate McKinnon (second from left) was in the middle of the pack.NBC

Every spring, Vulture calculates how much screen time each “Saturday Night Live” cast member had during the season. They use a points system, involving how many times a person is on screen, if they deliver a joke, if they’re the star of the sketch, whether they get an applause break, and so on.

This year’s numbers were affected by the fact that Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong were off for a number of episodes, as they worked on other projects.

Of the cast members, Aristotle Athari was at the bottom, with 1.55 percent of screen time, followed by Punkie Johnson (2.28), Sarah Sherman (3.22), Milssa Villasenor (3.3),  Davidson (3.67), Chloe Fineman (3.79).

The middle includes McKinnon (4.77), Heidi Gardner (4.86), Kyle Mooney (5.26), Bowen Yang (5.34), and Ego Nwodim (5.39).

And, not surprisingly, Kenan Thompson is at the top. He had the most screen time (7.47), followed by Chris Redd (6.36), Strong (5.92), Aidy Bryant (5.83), and Mikey Day (5.51).

Here’s hoping Lorne Michaels doesn’t hire many newbies, now that McKinnon, Bryant, Davidson, and Mooney have left the show. That way, some of the more underrepresented comics will have a better chance to register on viewers next season.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

