Job gains top estimates, unemployment rate holds at 3.6 percent

Nonfarm payrolls increased 390,000 last month after a revised 436,000 gain in April, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate held at 3.6%, and the labor force participation rate crept higher.

US employers in May added more jobs than expected, suggesting companies remain confident about demand and the economy’s prospects.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 318,000 advance in payrolls and for the unemployment rate to fall to 3.5%.

The report suggests that employers had success filling open positions in the month. While Federal Reserve policy makers are seen pressing on with more interest-rate hikes, greater labor participation may eventually help to further restrain wage growth that’s feeding inflationary pressures.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% from April and 5.2% from a year earlier, a slowdown from 5.5% in the prior month.

The Fed has adopted a more aggressive monetary policy stance in an effort to curb decades-high inflation, and has indicated that it will raise rates by a half point in both June and July. While those efforts are likely to ease price pressures, they also risk eventually leading to softer demand for labor, particularly in interest-rate sensitive sectors like housing and construction.

At the same, overall job growth is expected to slow in the coming months as the labor market reaches pre-pandemic employment levels and the unemployment rate holds at a historically low level. That means monthly payrolls gains of a half million or more, as experienced over the last two years, are likely over for the US.

