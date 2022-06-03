A historic rescue boat is coming to Boston Harbor, and you can tour it

A historic fireboat is coming to Boston Harbor on Monday, set to make a splash with a water demonstration and tours for visitors.

The vessel, “Fire Fighter,” designed by naval architect William Francis Gibbs in 1938, has a notable resume. It assisted with rescue efforts in the aftermath of 9/11, helped save passengers aboard Flight 1549 when it made an emergency landing in the Hudson River in 2009, and stood ready to protect New York Harbor during World War II.