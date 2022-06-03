A historic rescue boat is coming to Boston Harbor, and you can tour it

A historic fireboat is coming to Boston Harbor on Monday, set to make a splash with a water demonstration and tours for visitors.
The vessel, “Fire Fighter,” designed by naval architect William Francis Gibbs in 1938, has a notable resume. It assisted with rescue efforts in the aftermath of 9/11, helped save passengers aboard Flight 1549 when it made an emergency landing in the Hudson River in 2009, and stood ready to protect New York Harbor during World War II.
The fireboat will be in town as part of the National Fire Protection Association’s 125th anniversary. It will be docked at Moakley Courthouse Dock, at 1 Courthouse Way, from June 6 through June 11, and tickets for tours are available at americasfireboat.org. The welcome event for the vessel begins on Monday at 10 a.m. and will include a water display.
