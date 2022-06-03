Blind date: ‘She is very easy to be with. We are not spring chickens, you know.’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s funny, adorable, and a great baker.

WHO PLAYS HER IN THE MOVIE: Rhea Perlman — she’s short and sassy

STUART S.: 75 / part-time musician

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: Good listener, good conversationalist

LAST THING HE READ: A biography of Alan Turing

6 P.M. TOSCANA’S RISTORANTE, PEABODY

WARMING UP

Barbara Honestly, I signed up on a whim. I never dreamed I’d be contacted.

Stuart I like to try things I haven’t tried before. As a friend of mine says, “I like to live near the edge — about five blocks from the edge.”

Barbara I took a long walk by the ocean.

Stuart I did nothing, other than putting on better clothes and checking my GPS.

Barbara I was very relaxed, no jittery feelings at all.

Stuart I felt calm, although slightly frazzled, as the drive to Peabody was difficult.

IN TUNE

Barbara He was at the table when I arrived. Stuart was casually but nicely dressed. He is a nice-looking guy with an easy smile. I had the feeling we would enjoy ourselves.

Stuart She was shorter than I had imagined but she looked very nice, somewhat familiar.

Barbara We talked for a long time before we even ordered drinks. We talked about our professions, families, and upbringings for starters.

Stuart Barbara is from Pennsylvania and went to school in Pittsburgh. She is a retired occupational therapist, which I learned was different than a physical therapist. We talked about our children and grandchildren, politics, and music, among other topics.

Barbara Stuart and I had a lot in common and chatted for three hours. There were no awkward silences and the back-and-forth was pretty even. He is a musician, very family-oriented, likes to travel, was active in his town government. We [agreed] that grandparenthood is the best!

Stuart Despite the gloomy state of current events, she seems like a person with a positive outlook, which I like.

Barbara I ordered a fusilli dish. The food and service were very good.

Stuart I ordered a martini. We both had a glass of cabernet. We shared a zucchini blossom appetizer. I had a scallop risotto. No dessert. Decaf both. Other diners included small children, including a 10-year-old in a fancy white suit. We both found that remarkable.

Barbara I was immediately comfortable and that didn’t change; he’s an easy person to talk to. I found him more attractive as the night went on because he’s such a nice, smart, interesting guy.

Stuart I felt very comfortable immediately. She is very easy to be with. We are not spring chickens, you know.

SOUND CHECK

Barbara After three hours, we were both tired of sitting. We agreed that it was time to call it a night.

Stuart I did like her. We could be friends. Even good friends. More than that? I can’t tell. I didn’t feel much romantic chemistry. I’d love to feel that, but perhaps at my age it’s too much to ask.

Barbara We walked outside and he gave me his card before we hugged and said good night.

Stuart We went our separate ways in the parking lot.

Barbara I think so, I enjoyed his company

Stuart I would. It was fun. We live about an hour apart. I left her my card, she didn’t leave me hers. The ball is in her court. (P.S. She called this afternoon.)

POST-MORTEM

Barbara / A

Stuart / A

