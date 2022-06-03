Five things to do in and around Boston, June 6-12

Awaken your literary side with Lit Crawl Boston’s book-focused storytelling events, workshops, games, and performances. Under the theme of “Taking Literature to the Streets,” the events will take place in novel venues including alleyways and parking lots in Central and Kendall squares in Cambridge. Free. Admission is on a first come, first served basis. 6 p.m. bostonbookfest.org

Friday

Under the Big Top

Head to atac downtown arts + music in Framingham for A Night at the Circus, an evening of acrobatics, magicians, games, fortune-telling, food, drinks, and more. The celebration includes a family-friendly outdoor component as well as an indoor event geared toward adults. Tickets from $45. 7 p.m. atac160.org

Opens Saturday

Snapshot in Time

Examine the role of published images on perceptions of race at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge. Imprinted: Illustrating Race presents more than 100 images, from the late 1700s to today, that tell a tale of racial representation in America. Runs through October 30. Tickets $20; discounts for select groups. nrm.org

Saturday

Art for the Soul

Celebrate Boston’s art, music, and soul at the BAMS Festival, a free event at Franklin Park aimed at breaking down social and racial barriers. Enjoy musical performances, a dance pavilion with instruction from local choreographers, live art and graffiti, a vendor village, and more. Noon. bamsfest.org

Sunday

Pride and Music

Celebrate Pride Month with the Boston Choral Ensemble’s performance of Sing We Our Tomorrow, a show focusing on LGBTQ+ identity through spoken word and music. The program, held at the First Church Cambridge, starts at 4 p.m. Tickets $25 in advance, with discounts for students, seniors, and children. bostonchoral.org

