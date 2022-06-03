For sale: Homes in towns where the high school is near a public beach

LOT SIZE 0.09 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 4

LAST SOLD FOR $210,000 in 2014

PROS This 1920 bayfront Colonial, a former inn, was completely renovated. From the wraparound porch, enter into an open living and dining area with a spacious bath and laundry room behind a barn door. The kitchen has a stainless farmhouse sink, brass fixtures, stone counters and island, and a herringbone tile backsplash that evokes sea glass. Three sets of water-view sliders open to a deck above a yard with stone firepit. The second floor holds a primary bedroom with private balcony and luxurious bath; two more bedrooms share a bath. On the top floor, find a bath, kitchenette, and more bedrooms, one with a rollaway bookcase revealing a hidden closet. CONS Flood insurance required.

The exterior of 49 Bay Street, Hull. Handout

Karen Peters, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-721-5456, Karen.Peters@gibsonsir.com

$1,250,000

4 MANNING WAY / SHARON

The entryway of 4 Manning Way, Sharon. Handout

SQUARE FEET 3,356

LOT SIZE 0.93 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 3 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Tucked back on a cul-de-sac, this 1992 contemporary features striking design inside and out. The dramatic entry is open to the second floor hall; at left, the living room features vaulted ceilings and a modern fireplace. In back, the sunken family room opens to a kitchen with island seating, office alcove, and blue-stained hardwood floors. Sliders lead to a deck and carefully landscaped yard. Off the kitchen, find a dining room, two half baths, laundry, and garage. Upstairs, the primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and remodeled two-room bath with soaking tub. Three bedrooms share a bath. The basement holds a workshop, den, and half bath. CONS Bold colors may not appeal to all.

The exterior of 4 Manning Way, Sharon. Handout

The Needle Group at Real Broker, 781-858-8366, theneedlegroup.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.