16-year-old arraigned for allegedly bringing gun to Chelsea school

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 3, 2022, 18 minutes ago

A 16-year-old student was arraigned on gun charges Friday, one day after they allegedly brought a loaded handgun to the Phoenix Charter Academy in Chelsea, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

The student was carrying a 9mm handgun and was disarmed by a school administrator Thursday. The student was arrested by Chelsea police.

The school “implemented all safety procedures effectively” and the building was locked down during the incident, Beth Anderson, founder and CEO of the Phoenix Charter Academy said in a statement on the Chelsea police website.

The student was arraigned in the Chelsea Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, Renee Algarin, a spokesperson for the Suffolk district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail.

Prosecutors requested bail be set at $5,000 and the teenager be ordered to stay away from the school and remain under home confinement subject to GPS monitoring, Algarin said. The judge set bail at $3,000 bail and ordered the teen to remain under home confinement subject to GPS monitoring.

The student’s lawyer, Brian Wiseman, could not immediately be reached for comment.

