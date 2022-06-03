16-year-old arraigned for allegedly bringing gun to Chelsea school

A 16-year-old student was arraigned on gun charges Friday, one day after they allegedly brought a loaded handgun to the Phoenix Charter Academy in Chelsea, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

The student was carrying a 9mm handgun and was disarmed by a school administrator Thursday. The student was arrested by Chelsea police.

The school “implemented all safety procedures effectively” and the building was locked down during the incident, Beth Anderson, founder and CEO of the Phoenix Charter Academy said in a statement on the Chelsea police website.