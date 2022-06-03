Boston man, 39, identified as city’s latest homicide victim

A 39-year-old Boston man was identified by police Friday as the person who suffered fatal stab wounds in Dorchester on the evening of Memorial Day.
Earnest Sims was rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital after officers responded 4 Beauford Lane around 9 p.m. Monday and found him bleeding from stab wounds, according to Boston police.
Sims was later pronounced dead of his injuries and identified as the city’s most recent homicide victim by police on Friday.
The search for Sims’ killer is ongoing and police said no arrests have been made.
Sims is the city’s 11th homicide victim this year compared to 19 as of last May 29, according to police records.
