Fitchburg police officer honored for saving an 11-year-old girl from choking

The TEAM Award has been given to public safety employees who go above and beyond in the line of duty since 2019.

Officer Steven Hachey received a Team Excellence and Merit award f for his quick thinking and training knowledge to save Jean Sprague from choking, the office said in a statement.

A Fitchburg police officer was honored Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. for saving an 11-year-old girl from choking on a breadstick at school in March.

“Officer Hachey instinctively knew this young girl was in distress and reacted without hesitation,” Early said in the statement. “This student was just enjoying her lunch at school, like any other day, and because of this officer a possible tragedy was avoided.”

Hachey, who is the school resource officer at Longsjo Middle School, was approached by Sprague who looked like she needed help during lunchtime on March 2, despite her face mask covering most of her expression, the statement said.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. presents a t-shirt to 11-year-old Jean Sprague at Longsjo Middle School. Officer Steven Hachey, right, the school resource officer, saved her from choking on a breadstick during lunch period. Worcester district attorney's office

He asked if she was choking, and she pointed to her throat nodding yes. Hachey then performed the Heimlich maneuver on Sprauge and a piece of breadstick came out of her airway, allowing her to breathe again, the statement said.

“It was an honor to recognize the exceptional work that Officer Hachey did, not only that day but every day, just like all of our resource officers,” said Fitchburg Police Chief Ernest Martineau in the statement. “I feel there is no greater community engagement than what happens each and every day between our School Resource Officers and the student body. I am grateful that we are able to provide a robust school resource officer program here in the city of Fitchburg.”



