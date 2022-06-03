‘Geek out’ on wind power in RI at Revolution Wind open house

“If you like to geek out on stuff, this is the place to do it,” said Stacy Tingley, deputy head of government affairs for wind power developer Ørsted in the Northeast.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The two companies behind multiple wind power development projects off Rhode Island are hosting an open house June 13 in Narragansett about one of them: Revolution Wind, a proposed 704-megawatt project.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, right, speaks with Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, Thursday Dec. 2, 2021, while visiting an under-construction fabrication and assembly facility for offshore wind turbines at the Port of Providence, in Providence, R.I. The building scheduled to be finished this spring will support two offshore wind projects, Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind.

The free event is taking place at the URI Coastal Institute, 1st Floor, URI Bay Campus, 215 South Ferry Road in Narragansett, on June 13 starting at 5:30 p.m. People can RSVP online.

Revolution Wind, a 50-50 project between Ørsted and Eversource, still needs various state and federal approvals. If that happens, construction could start as early as 2023, although some of the infrastructure to support various projects in Rhode Island waters is already starting to pop up, including in the port of Providence. The Revolution Wind project would be in federal waters 15 miles south of the coast of Rhode Island. If approved, it would deliver 400 megawatts of power to Rhode Island and 304 megawatts to Connecticut. A cable would bring power from the site to the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown and then into Rhode Island’s grid.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Ørsted is based in Denmark and has joint North American headquarters in Providence and Boston. Eversource bills itself as New England’s largest energy delivery company, although it doesn’t have a presence as a utility provider in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Offshore wind power can sometimes stir opposition from people in the commercial fishing industry who warn about interference with aquatic life and their line of work. Tingley said they’re hoping the industry comes out to the event June 13. (The wind power industry points to research that it funded saying the Block Island wind farm, a 30-megawatt demonstration project, did not have a significantly negative impact on fish.)

Advertisement

“We’ve got an amazing marine affairs team, who will be present to talk to stakeholders and engage and answer any questions,” Tingley said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.