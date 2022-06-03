Here’s how two Mass. school districts approach active shooter drills

For the last 20 years, after the Columbine High School mass shooting, lockdowns were established as the best practice for school safety when there is any kind of threat inside of a school, including active shooters, according to national security expert Ken Trump. Along with lockdowns, he always recommends schools having shelter-in-place procedures and protocols for police-controlled evacuations.

After a recent video clip on school lockdown drills generated millions of views following the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas last week, more discussions have opened up about how students and educators should prepare if a shooter shows up on campus .

“We’ve shifted our training. We have all the drills, we have the emergency checklists and emergency plans for the response, all these little nuts and bolts, things that are very important,” said Trump, who has worked in the school safety field for 30 years. “But we’ve also introduced a greater emphasis and new component of the training on situational awareness, on being mindful and cognizant of what’s going on around you.”

Trump also explained that turning off the lights and putting up blinds or construction paper that rolls down the windows should also be included in standard lockdown drills.

Some schools and districts throughout Massachusetts follow standard drills, but others have looked to trainings like the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) program, which Trump criticized, saying it creates “a target rich environment.” ALICE teaches counter actions, such as movement, distractions, and taking back control as part of the training program.

Here’s how educators from Salem and Lynn explained what the drills look like in their districts:

What are the different drills?

Ann Berman, a music teacher at Bates Elementary School in Salem, said said schools in her district have been using the ALICE training program for about 10 years now. Teachers are required to complete a course for it at the beginning of the school year.

In Lynn, Sheila O’Neil, the local teacher’s union president, said the district has stuck to its standard active shooter drills since 2006. This includes lockdowns, shelter in place, and school safety checks in the school buildings every year.

How do the drills work in Salem?

In Salem, Berman said her school’s principal announces the drill on the intercom three times and names a place in the building where the “intruder” is located. Teachers then evacuate kids from the building, barricade themselves in the classroom, or hide students.

“It’s up to the adult in the room to make that split decision about what we do based on where we hear that the intruder is as well as which designated meeting point we go to,” she said.

Evacuating:

Berman said if teacher feels like they’re able to get the kids out, they do so then take them to a designated meeting place.

Attendance is then taken and educators hold up binders with color-coded cards that indicates whether the class is good, has all students accounted for, or needs help.

The classes then wait until told to reenter the building, at which time they go back in the classroom and debrief with the kids.

Remaining in class:

The same announcement for the drill comes on over the intercom.

Students and teachers are told to stay in the classroom, and talk to the kids about what they should do.

Doors are shut, the lights get turned off, shades get pulled down, and the kids remain in their seats.

Then if safe enough, Berman said she could take students out the back door and meet at one of the schools’ designated areas.

How do the drills work in Lynn?

Active shooter drills at schools in Lynn, which last up to 15 minutes, happened twice a year prior to the pandemic, according to O’Neil. In addition, staff must have badges to enter a building, and cameras watch the campuses.

What happens during the drill:

O’Neil said there’s a code word known to the students and staff that gets said over PA systems during the drill.

Doors are shut, locked, and students move out of their desks, typically away from any windows and doors, and must remain silent.

Officers with the Lynn Police Department perform the drill and make sure each door is locked and that no kids are in bathrooms.

Additionally, O’Neil said when she taught a class that was next to the bathroom, her job was bring nearby students into her room to shelter.

What needs to improve?

Some principals and other school staff question procedures the school has in place and feel pressured to do more than just lockdowns, which is unnecessary, Trump said.

Instead, school administrators should diversify when these drills take place.

“Do lockdown drills during lunchtime, between class changes, just as students arrive in the morning, or at dismissal, because those are the times where you may have an emergency,” Trump said.

The strategy may be disruptive, he said, but is important to provide different settings for students because “you can’t script an emergency situation to occur at 9:10 in the morning just because that’s convenient for you.”

He also said schools must ensure they have functional PA systems.

How do students react to the drills?

Both Berman and O’Neil acknowledged that these drills should not be a normal part of school life but unfortunately are necessary.

“With everything that’s happened on television, (students) are well aware and so they understand why we do it,” O’Neil said.

Berman, who teaches music across all elementary grade levels, said her older students understand the seriousness of the drills and follow the directions, but young students sometimes get confused and scared.

“Kids shouldn’t be subjected to this, teachers should not be thinking about this, we should be worried about summer vacation,” Berman said. “Do they have enough books to read over the summer? Is Johnny ok going to camp this summer? Does Susie need sandals for the summer because they don’t have any? That’s what we should be focused on. Not, ‘am I going to be able to keep my students alive?.”

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.