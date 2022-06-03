‘I need people here cheering.’ Cliff drivers leap, twist, turn, and plunge from top of the ICA

Ellie Smart, the only American woman on the permanent Red Bull team, wonders the same thing after doing an armstand dive from the woman’s 70 foot platform.

So why leap up to 90 feet from the top of the Institute of Contemporary Art?

The diving platform for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series shakes in the wind and the water temperature in Boston Harbor is a chilly 54 degrees.

“I really don’t like the heights,” she says with a smile. “I don’t really like being as scared as I get…but I really like the feeling when you hit the water that you’ve overcome something that you really didn’t think you could do. That just makes you feel you can do anything in life in general. It really is overcoming a fear.”

Advertisement

The acrobatic divers will compete Friday afternoon and Saturday in the Seaport District with doors opening at 12 p.m. and the show starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The season opening Boston event will be the only stop in North America. To attend Saturday’s final, spectators must obtain a complimentary ticket via Eventbrite.

Constantin Popovici of Romania dives June 2, 2022 at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The divers, who descend at 50 miles per hour, for three heart-thumping seconds, say that the fans are a key to their success.

“It’s scary and that’s why I need people here cheering,” says Michel Navratil of the Czech Republic. “People will see crazy, difficult dives that they have never seen in their lives.”

Antonina Vyshyvanova of Ukraine splashes down at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series practice at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Maria Smirnova, USA, flies past ICA spectators at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series practice at the Institute of Contemporary Art on Thursday. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

A diver at The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series practice at the Institute of Contemporary Art on Thursday. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series practice at the Institute of Contemporary Art on Thursday. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.