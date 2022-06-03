Mass. gas prices have hit a record $4.84 a gallon. Here’s what it costs to fill up your car now vs. last year

That means if you’re filling up a 2022 Honda Accord in the Bay State, it will now cost you on average about $71.63 to top off your 14.8-gallon tank.

On Friday, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.84 per gallon — that’s up from $4.22 a gallon a month ago, according to the latest data from AAA.

The cost of gas has hit a new record high in Massachusetts.

Drive a Ford F-150 with a 23-gallon tank? That will cost you about $111.32 to fill up.

A 2022 Chevrolet Suburban with a 28-gallon tank? Plan on spending $135.52.

And if you happen to drive a 2017 Ford Expedition EL — which boasts a mammoth 33.5-gallon tank — expect to pay the hefty sum of $162.14 to fill it up.

On the other hand, if you drive a compact car like a Toyota Corolla, which has a 13.2-gallon tank, it will run you around $63.88.

How do those prices compare to a year ago?

Last year at this time, the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts was just $2.92, according to AAA. At that point, the price of filling up an Accord was just $43.21, the F-150 cost $67.16, the Suburban was $81.76, and that Expedition topped out at $97.82.

As for the Corolla, it would have set you back just $38.54 to get a full tank of gas last year at this time.

While $4.84 was the average cost of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts this week, several counties in the state surged beyond that.

In Suffolk County, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.99, according to AAA. The average in Middlesex County hit $4.89 a gallon, while Essex County rang in at $4.87 a gallon.

The Cape and the Islands saw higher numbers, too, with average prices hitting $5.74 a gallon on Martha’s Vineyard, $5.73 on Nantucket, and $4.86 in Barnstable County, according to AAA.

The lowest average gas prices were in the western part of the state, in Berkshire County ($4.76 a gallon) and Hampden County ($4.74).

That’s on par with the national average, which reached $4.76 a gallon on Friday, which was also a record high.

AAA officials said total domestic gasoline stocks decreased last week while demand grew due to Memorial Day weekend travel.

“These supply and demand dynamics have contributed to rising pump prices,” AAA officials said in a statement. “Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight.”





