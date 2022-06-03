Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Dighton

A motorcyclist died after two motorcycles collided with a car in Dighton Friday night, police and fire said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Main and Elm streets at 8:06 p.m., Dighton police and fire said in a statement. The motorcyclist died as a result of their injuries. The motorcyclist was not immediately identified.

An occupant from the car was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the statement said.