fb-pixel Skip to main content

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Dighton

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 3, 2022, 19 minutes ago

A motorcyclist died after two motorcycles collided with a car in Dighton Friday night, police and fire said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Main and Elm streets at 8:06 p.m., Dighton police and fire said in a statement. The motorcyclist died as a result of their injuries. The motorcyclist was not immediately identified.

An occupant from the car was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the statement said.

The second motorcyclist opted not to go to the hospital, the statement said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video