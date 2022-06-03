Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Dighton

A motorcyclist died after two motorcycles collided with a car in Dighton Friday night, police and fire said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Main and Elm streets at 8:06 p.m., Dighton police and fire said in a statement. The motorcyclist died as a result of their injuries. The motorcyclist was not immediately identified.
An occupant from the car was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the statement said.
The second motorcyclist opted not to go to the hospital, the statement said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.