New England news in brief

An Acton man and a passenger were killed in a crash after their SUV hit a deer on Interstate 495 Friday morning, State Police said. Around 4:50 a.m., troopers responded to a report of the crash on the northbound side. Troopers arrived to find the vehicle, a 2106 Nissan Rogue “in a cropping of trees” in the median, said trooper Brandon Doherty, a State Police spokesman. Investigators believe the vehicle veered into the median, went airborne and struck the trees, he said. The two people in the SUV were pronounced dead on the scene. They were not immediately identified. The deer was also killed. The crash remains under investigation.

CHELSEA

Teen arraigned for bringing gun to school

A 16-year-old student was arraigned on gun charges Friday, one day after they allegedly brought a loaded handgun to the Phoenix Charter Academy, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said. The student was carrying a 9mm handgun and was disarmed by a school administrator around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The student was arraigned in the Chelsea Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, prosecutors said. A judge set bail at $3,000 and ordered the teen into home confinement with a GPS tracking device if they post bail, according to prosecutors. The student’s lawyer, Brian Wiseman, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.





BOSTON

Trooper injured in alleged OUI crash

A Canton woman who was allegedly driving drunk struck an unmarked police vehicle in Dorchester Thursday night, injuring a State Police trooper, State Police said. The trooper’s unmarked police vehicle, a 2016 Ford Fusion, was struck by a 2015 Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue at 11:55 p.m., said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail. The trooper, a 42-year-old man, was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Milton for “suspected minor injuries,” Procopio said. The other driver, Monet Greene, 36, of Canton, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection, Procopio said. Greene had no apparent injuries. She was arraigned Friday in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court. She was released on her own recognizance and ordered not to drive without a license, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office. Greene is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 26.

REVERE

Man arrested in sex trafficking sting

A 31-year-old man was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bail on Wednesday after he was charged in Chelsea District Court with trafficking a person for sexual servitude, officials said. Juan Vanegas of Revere allegedly attempted to sell a woman’s sexual services to an undercover police officer who responded to an online advertisement, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday. If Vanegas makes bail, he must stay away from and avoid contact with the alleged victim, remain in Massachusetts, surrender his passport, and be tracked by a GPS device, according to the statement. He is due back in court Thursday, June 9. “This incident provides a clear example of how human trafficking works and how traffickers manipulate and exploit victims for their personal financial gain,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “This type of crime degrades streets and communities, and above all, places short-term dangers and long-term scars on victims.” Vanegas’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday afternoon. Prior to his arrest, Vanegas was in the practice of posting graphic photos of women on social media and messaging platforms and then arranging to meet with customers at residential addresses to hand over the requested victim, according to the statement. On Tuesday, an undercover Revere police officer arranged to meet with Vanegas, who was then known to police only by the alias “Juan Diaz,” and a trafficking victim, prosecutors said. Vanegas told the undercover officer he had two women to choose from, one from Cuba and the other from Venezuela, according to the statement. The officer selected the Cuban woman and provided Vanegas with a Raymond Road address, where Vanegas and the victim arrived about 20 minutes later, prosecutors said. The woman stepped out of the car, and the officer asked Vanegas if he wanted payment up front, according to the statement. Vanegas responded, “No, you pay her, she knows what to do,” and he was taken into custody, prosecutors said.