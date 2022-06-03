N.H. education destress campaign emphasizes ‘reset, let go, grow’

The New Hampshire Department of Education on Friday announced an initiative for children and parents to find a moment in their hectic schedules to pause, take a break, and share that time with others.

It’s called the “603 Moment” campaign, reflecting the state’s area code and the June 3 start. Governor Chris Sununu planned its launch at a New Hampshire Fisher Cats baseball game, distributing small whiteboards to patrons and encouraging them to share their moment in writing.

The initiative advertises, “Reset. Let Go. Grow."