Revere man charged with sex trafficking after undercover sting

If Vanegas makes bail, he must stay away from and avoid contact with the alleged victim, remain in Massachusetts, surrender his passport, and be tracked by a GPS device, according to the statement.

Juan Vanegas allegedly attempted to sell a woman’s sexual services to an undercover Revere police officer who responded to an online advertisement, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.

A 31-year-old Revere man was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bail on Wednesday after he was charged in Chelsea District Court with trafficking a person for sexual servitude, officials said.

He is due back in court Thursday.

“This incident provides a clear example of how human trafficking works and how traffickers manipulate and exploit victims for their personal financial gain,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “This type of crime degrades streets and communities, and above all, places short-term dangers and long-term scars on victims.”

Vanegas’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday afternoon.

Prior to his arrest, Vanegas was in the practice of posting graphic photos of women on social media and messaging platforms and then arranging to meet with customers at residential addresses to hand over the requested victim, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, an undercover Revere police officer arranged to meet with Vanegas, who was then known to police only by the alias “Juan Diaz,” and a trafficking victim, prosecutors said.

Vanegas told the undercover officer he had two women to choose from, one from Cuba and the other from Venezuela, according to the statement. The officer selected the Cuban woman and provided Vanegas with a Raymond Road address, where Vanegas and the victim arrived about 20 minutes later, prosecutors said.

The woman stepped out of the car, and the officer asked Vanegas if he wanted payment up front, according to the statement. Vanegas responded, “No, you pay her, she knows what to do,” and he was taken into custody, prosecutors said.

