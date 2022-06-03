Rhode Island business news: June 2022

In its largest gift for international financial aid in university history, alumni Aysha and Omar Shoman donated $25 million to Brown to help the school expand its ability to educate students from all socioeconomic groups across the globe.

The boost is dedicated to international students and will also advance Brown toward becoming the sixth school in the US to implement need-blind undergraduate admissions for international students.

“I am routinely inspired by the drive, intellectual curiosity and accomplishments of our international students, and the world and our nation desperately need the contributions they can make,” university president Christina H. Paxson said in a statement. “We want to be able to admit exceptional international students to Brown, regardless of their financial resources, and the generosity of Aysha and Omar Shoman will enable us to do that for many students for generations to come.”

The university said it would work aggressively to grow its financial aid budget with the goal of becoming “fully need-blind for international students for the graduating Class of 2029.”

May 31, 2022

Former URI provost establishes endowed fund for honors program

The University of Rhode Island announced Tuesday that Donald H. DeHayes, recently retired provost and vice president for academic affairs, made a gift to create an endowed fund that will expand the university’s Honors Program.

The Donald H. DeHayes Provost Honors Excellence Endowment will award a $1,000 prize annually for an honors program student who has completed the program with the highest level of achievement, according to a news release.

Lynne Derbyshire, director of the Honors Program, said students will be selected after the university receives academic achievement, “creativity and impact of honors projects, and the student potential for future contributions to society.”

May 26, 2022

Navigant Credit Union CEO to step down after 44 years with the company

Gary E. Furtado, the CEO and president of Navigant Credit Union, the state’s largest credit union, is stepping down and retiring after more than four decades with the company.

The credit union, which is based out of Smithfield, Rhode Island, has already begun a national search for Furtado’s replacement.

